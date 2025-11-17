NYCFC X MetroPlusHealth: Q&A with Veronica

Published on November 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC and Goal Click have teamed up to share the traditions, emotions, and community that define the NYCFC experience, while highlighting the role of MetroPlusHealth in making every matchday even more memorable.

Veronica Aguilar, originally from Guayaquil, Ecuador, is a dedicated NYCFC supporter and Los Templados member who sees football as both a lifelong passion and a meaningful way to connect with her community.

More Than Just A Team

My name is Veronica Aguilar. I am 46 years old and was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador. In 2006, I came to the United States - first to Dallas, Texas, and then to Queens, New York in 2008, where I still live today.

My father immigrated here in 1984, hoping to give our family better opportunities. Thanks to his hard work and becoming a US. citizen, he was able to bring us here too.

For the past four years, I have worked at MetroPlusHealth Insurance, and I love it. Helping people is my passion, and I am proud to be part of a company that puts community first.

As a Community Outreach Representative, I spend my days in neighborhoods across the city connecting with people, explaining their healthcare options, and building trust. Whether it is at local events or community gatherings, I strive to be a familiar face people can rely on.

But my other passion - the one that's been with me since I was a kid - is football.

Los Templados

I grew up supporting Barcelona Sporting Club in Guayaquil and have followed them my whole life. Back in 2000, I joined their official supporters' group, Sur Oscura, and from then on, I could not watch a match quietly. I had to sing, cheer, and give my energy to the team. Their passion showed me that football is not just a game; it is an experience.

I have been an NYCFC supporter since the inaugural season in 2015, but everything changed in 2020 when I joined the supporters' section with Los Templados.

The chants, drums, and nonstop energy instantly brought me back to my days in Guayaquil, and I was hooked.

Through mutual friends, I met Gretta Fernandez, one of Los Templados' founders, who shared what the group was all about. I quickly fell in love with their spirit. Football has always been my passion, and with Los Templados, I found more than a supporters' group. I found a family.

They welcome everyone who shares the same love for the team, and being part of them has been an incredible experience.

That is why NYCFC has become such a huge part of my life. It is more than just a team. It is friends, culture, movement, and a piece of New York that reflects the diversity, grit, and passion of our city.

Giving Everything

I go to as many home matches as possible. When I cannot travel to away games, we organize watch parties at our official headquarters, Duo GastroPub, bringing instruments, flags, and our voices to recreate the same energy together.

On matchdays, I always wear an NYCFC jersey as my lucky charm. I switch up wearing current kits with retro jerseys. I usually watch with the same group of friends, sharing predictions, news, and chants.

For home games, I march with the supporters into our section, and if we win, I repeat every little routine as if it might help bring us luck again. It may sound superstitious, but it is my way of giving everything to the Boys in Blue.

New Yorkers For New Yorkers

My company, MetroPlusHealth, is also part of this journey. MetroPlus is all about "New Yorkers for New Yorkers," and you see that presence at every match, whether through health resources, giveaways, booths, or community events.

MetroPlusHealth does not just put a logo on things. They show up, support the fans, and give back to the neighborhoods NYCFC represents.

They sponsor events in local parks, offer free health screenings on match days, support youth soccer programs, and host activities across the city.

From winter coat drives and back-to-school backpack giveaways to kids' fan fests and health fairs, MetroPlusHealth makes sure the love of the game translates into real benefits for the community.

Sponsors like this remind us that supporting a club is not just about 90 minutes of football. It is about building a healthier, stronger community - together.

The 12th Player

NYCFC supporters are unlike any other. We are loud, passionate, and deeply committed, whether you're from Queens, the Bronx, Brooklyn, or beyond.

Los Templados set the tone in the stadium with their drums and songs, uniting everyone under one badge.

We consider ourselves the "12th player" because our mission is to support the team in a way they can truly feel on the field.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.