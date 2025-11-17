Columbus Crew, Lower.com Continue Long-Term Partnership as Stadium Naming Rights Agreement Concludes

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew and Lower.com today announced the conclusion of the stadium's initial naming rights term. While both parties mutually agreed not to extend the naming rights component, Lower.com will continue as a Proud Partner of the Crew under a new multi-year agreement that supports the Club, the fans and the Columbus community.

Lower.com became the stadium's inaugural naming rights partner in 2021, helping launch a new era for the Crew with the opening of the Club's world-class facility in Astor Park. The Crew and Lower.com determined now is the right moment to evolve the partnership while maintaining a strong relationship moving forward.

"We greatly appreciate Lower.com's dedication to the Crew since 2021. Their efforts have helped the Club create an exceptional matchday experience, strengthen our presence in Columbus and invest in meaningful community initiatives," said Crew President of Business Operations Mary Shepro. "While our naming rights agreement has concluded, we know Lower.com's passionate support of the Black & Gold, our fans and our city will remain strong as part of our ongoing long-term partnership."

"Being the naming partner during such a special chapter of Crew history has been an honor," said Dan Snyder, CEO of Lower.com. "Together, we opened the stadium in 2021, celebrated an MLS Cup championship, lifted the Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup, hosted the MLS All-Star Game and created countless memories with this incredible fanbase. While our name won't be on the roof going forward, our support for the Crew isn't changing. We're proud to continue our partnership for years to come and look forward to being part of what's next for the Club and for Columbus."

The Crew have worked with Legends Global to secure and negotiate a new stadium naming rights partnership beginning in 2026. More information will be shared at a later date.







