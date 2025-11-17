Nashville SC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions
Published on November 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the list of contract options the club will exercise ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.
Nashville SC exercised contract options on:
Defender Dan Lovitz
Midfielder Alex Muyl
Forward Woobens Pacius
Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez
Nashville SC declined contract options on:
Midfielder Bryan Acosta
Midfielder Gastón Brugman
Forward Maximus Ekk
Defender Julian Gaines
Defender Tate Schmitt
Defender Wyatt Meyer
Goalkeeper Joe Willis
Nashville SC players out of contract:
Teal Bunbury
Walker Zimmerman
Additionally, defender Taylor Washington will not return in 2026 as he announced his retirement effective at the end of the 2025 season.
The Boys in Gold's current roster includes a core group of veterans, 2025 newcomers, and young players who won the first major professional sports trophy in Tennessee history (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) and helped lead Nashville SC to club records in MLS regular season and playoffs wins (17), wins across all competitions (22), and goals scored (75 in all competitions, 61 in MLS), including:
2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalist and MLS All-Star Sam Surridge (25 goals and 5 assists in MLS; 31 goals across all competitions)
2022 MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner and 2025 MLS All-Star Hany Mukhtar (18 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances)
2025 newcomers including defenders Andy Najar (MLS All-Star; 3 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances) and Jeisson Palacios (2 goals, 2 assists in 28 appearances), forward Ahmed Qasem (3 goals, 1 assist in 33 appearances), and midfielder Eddi Tagseth (4 assists in 39 appearances)
A core group of young players all age 24 or younger including Homegrown defender Chris Applewhite (7 appearances and 4 starts), midfielder Matthew Corcoran (3 assists in 14 appearances), midfielder Jonathan Pérez (2 goals, 3 assists in 25 appearances), goalkeeper Brian Schwake (5W-0L-0D in Nashville's run to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship), midfielder Patrick Yazbek (1 goal, 5 assists in 40 appearances), and a pair of Homegrown players in midfielder Isaiah Jones and forward Adem Sipić.
Acosta, Brugman, Bunbury, Schmitt, Willis, and Zimmerman are eligible for Free Agency which opens on Dec. 10. To be eligible for Free Agency, players must be at least 24 years old the year the preceding league season concludes and have at least four MLS service years. Clubs are free to engage available free agents starting at noon CT on Dec. 10.
Gaines and Meyer are eligible for the Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 and 2, if needed, on Dec. 11 and 17, respectively. Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency.
Ekk is eligible for the 2025 MLS End-of-Year Waivers process which opens on Dec. 9 and closes at 4 p.m. CT on Dec. 11. The MLS End-of-Year Waivers process consists of players whose options are not exercised, who are not subject to first right of refusal, and who are not eligible for Free Agency or Re-Entry Draft.
Nashville SC roster as of Nov. 17:
Goalkeepers: Brian Schwake, Xavier Valdez
Defenders: Chris Applewhite (Homegrown), Josh Bauer, Jordan Knight, Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Andy Najar, Jeisson Palacios
Midfielders: Matthew Corcoran, Isaiah Jones (Homegrown), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Jonathan Pérez, Jacob Shaffelburg, Ahmed Qasem, Eddi Tagseth, Partrick Yazbek
Forwards: Tyler Boyd, Woobens Pacius, Adem Sipić (Homegrown), Sam Surridge
Major League Soccer Stories from November 17, 2025
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions - Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew, Lower.com Continue Long-Term Partnership as Stadium Naming Rights Agreement Concludes - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Roster Decisions
- Five Nashville SC Players Called up for International Duty During November FIFA Window
- Nashville SC Concludes Record-Breaking Season with 4-0 Loss at Inter Miami CF in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- Nashville SC Notes 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One
- Nashville SC Update