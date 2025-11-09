Nashville SC Concludes Record-Breaking Season with 4-0 Loss at Inter Miami CF in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Nashville Soccer Club's record-breaking season ended Saturday night when the Boys in Gold fell 4-0 at Inter Miami CF in the third and decisive game of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. Nashville SC concluded its historic season as the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Champions, and became the fifth expansion team in MLS history to reach the postseason in five of its first six years of existence (also Chicago Fire FC, Seattle Sounders FC, Los Angeles FC, and New York City FC) as they also earned a club-record 22 victories in a single season across all competitions.

Raise your cup: In winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and raising the club's first trophy and the first major professional sports championship for the state of Tennessee in October, Nashville SC qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup for the second time in club history (also 2024). The Boys in Gold will compete for further silverware in 2026 as one of 27 clubs who qualify for the tournament through regional cup competitions in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, along with domestic leagues and Cups in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The official draw to determine the tournament's bracket and each club's path to the final will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. CT.

All attack, all defend: Nashville SC set a club record for most MLS regular season goals scored in 2025 (58), the ninth-most behind league-leading Inter Miami CF (81) and allowed the seventh-fewest goals (45) behind Supporters' Shield-winning league leaders Philadelphia Union (35). The Boys in Gold also set club records for most MLS goals scored across regular season and playoffs with 61, and the most goals scored across all competitions at 75.

B.J.'s gold standard: Seven players recorded their MLS debuts under Head Coach B.J. Callaghan in his first full year: defenders Chris Applewhite, Wyatt Meyer and Jeisson Palacios, midfielders Matthew Corcoran, Ahmed Qasem, and Eddi Tagseth, and Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC's midfielder Alan Carleton. Seven Boys in Gold matched or set new single-season regular season highs in goal contributions under Callaghan in 2025: defenders Josh Bauer (4), Dan Lovitz (9), and Andy Najar (12), midfielders Jonathan Pérez (3), Jacob Shaffelburg (6), and Patrick Yazbek (5), and forward Sam Surridge (29).

Designated dynamic duo: Designated Players Surridge (24 goals, 5 assists) and Hany Mukhtar (16 goals, 12 assists) concluded the regular season as the only pair of teammates in MLS to register at least 23 goal contributions apiece and rank in the top 10 in scoring. The duo combined for eight regular season goals in 2025 and became the seventh pair of teammates in MLS history to combine for at least 40 goals in a single season.

Sam smashed it: Surridge set multiple club records in 2025 en route to being named one of five MLS Landon Donovan MVP finalists (also, LAFC's Denis Bouanga, SD's Anders Dreyer, CIN's Evander and MIA's Lionel Messi). Surridge's 31 goals across all competitions and 24 in MLS regular season play were the most by a Nashville SC player in a single season, with the forward also recording the most tallies in a single match (4, April 26 vs. CHI). The first-time MLS All-Star became the first Boy in Gold to log a goal in six-straight matches (June 28 at DC), to record a hat trick in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, and to post three hat tricks across all competitions in a single season (Sept. 16 vs. PHI). Surridge etched himself in league history, becoming the second Nashville SC player and the third English-born player in Major League Soccer to score 20 goals in a single regular season (Aug. 23 vs. ORL) and is now tied with Bradley Wright-Philips for the second-most MLS regular season goals by a UK-born player (24, Oct. 18 vs. MIA). Nashville SC went 15W-2L-3D across all competitions in 2025 when Surridge recorded a goal.

Young bucks: Nashville SC's young talent played a large part in the club's successful 2025. In his first MLS season, Corcoran became the youngest player and first-ever teenager to record a goal contribution for Nashville SC at 19 years and 103 days old (May 31 vs. NYC), to appear in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match for Nashville at 19 years, 8 months, and 7 days old (Oct. 24 at MIA), and to start in a playoffs match for Nashville at 19 years, 8 months, and 14 days old (Nov. 1 vs. MIA). Defender Chris Applewhite, the club's third ever Homegrown player, became the youngest player to dress for Nashville at 17 years and 197 days old (March 8 vs. POR), to appear in a match for Nashville at 17 years and 239 days old (April 19 at SEA), and became the youngest player and first-ever homegrown player to start for Nashville across all competitions at 17 years and 267 days old (May 6 vs. CHA, U.S. Open Cup) and in MLS play at 17 years and 278 days old (May 17 vs. DC).

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 22W-13L-7D in 2025 across all competitions (MLS regular season + playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

is 4W-6L-1D all-time in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

is to 5W-9L-5D all-time against MIA (MLS regular season + playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup)

is 1W-7L-2D all-time against Miami on the road (MLS regular season + Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup + Concacaf Champions Cup)

is 75W-66L-63D all-time (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 29W-45L-30D all-time at road (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 55W-48L-45D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 51W-52L-51D all-time on weekends (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 42W-42L-38D all-time on Saturdays (MLS regular season + playoffs)

is 5W-4L-2D all-time during November (MLS regular season + playoffs)

Tyler Boyd made his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance

Jack Maher made his first start and appearance of the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Wyatt Meyer dressed for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match for the first time in his career

Hany Mukhtar

is one of three players to appear in all 11 of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Joe Willis and Walker Zimmerman)

reached 1,000 career minutes played in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Jonathan Pérez did not dress due to a thigh injury

Ahmed Qasem did not dress due to a knee injury

Eddi Tagseth

led the team with 94.6% passing accuracy (minimum 50 passes completed)

led the match in distance covered with 7.6 miles

Joe Willis is one of three players to appear in all 11 of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman)

Walker Zimmerman

is one of three players to appear in all 11 of Nashville SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches (also, Hany Mukhtar and Joe Willis)

reached 20 career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances

Box score:

Nashville SC (1W-2L-0D in 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs) at Inter Miami CF (2W-1L-0D in 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs)

Nov. 8, 2025 - Chase Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 0

MIA: 4

Scoring summary:

MIA: Lionel Messi (A: Tadeo Allende) 10'

MIA: Lionel Messi (A: Mateo Silvetti) 39'

MIA: Tadeo Allende (A: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi) 73'

MIA: Tadeo Allende (A: Lionel Messi) 76'

Discipline:

MIA: Baltassar Rodriguez (Caution) 34'

MIA: Rodrigo De Paul (Caution) 43'

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Caution) 45' + 1

NSH: Jack Maher (Caution) 67'

MIA: Mateo Silvetti (Caution) 69'

MIA: Lionel Messi (Caution) 77'

NSH: Teal Bunbury (Caution) 79'

NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 80'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Josh Bauer (Dan Lovitz 46'), Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Andy Najar; Patrick Yazbek (Gastón Brugman 46'), Matthew Corcoran (Jacob Shaffelburg 46'), Eddi Tagseth; Alex Muyl (Teal Bunbury 75'), Sam Surridge (Tyler Boyd 83'), Hany Mukhtar

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Tate Schmitt, Bryan Acosta, Wyatt Meyer

MIA starters: Rocco Rios-Novo; Ian Fray, Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon; Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul, Baltasar Rodriguez (Telasco Segovia 60'), Tadeo Allende (Tomas Aviles 90' + 1); Lionel Messi (C), Mateo Silvetti (Yannick Bright 75')

Substitutes: Oscar Ustari, Gonzalo Lujan, Fafa Picault, Allen Obando, Marcelo Weigandt, Santiago Morales

Match officials:

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

AR1: Kyle Atkins

AR2: Kathrynn Nesbitt

4TH: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Timothy Ford

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Weather: 81 degrees with periodic clouds







