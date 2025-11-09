FC Cincinnati Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinals, Will Host Inter Miami CF

Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







No. 2 FC Cincinnati will host No. 3 Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on November 22 or 23, with exact kickoff date and time still to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, November 9, at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. For more information on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs.

FC Cincinnati came from behind and defeated the Columbus Crew, 2-1, Saturday night in front of a sold-out TQL Stadium in Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. FCC defeated the Crew in the series, 2-1.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.