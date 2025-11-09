Minnesota United Advances to Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals After 3-3 Draw and Shootout Victory

Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - In a dramatic back-and-forth contest at Allianz Field, Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders FC battled to a 3-3 draw in Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series. The Loons ultimately secured the win with a 7-6 victory in the penalty shootout, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season. Minnesota mounted a spirited comeback from an early two-goal deficit with strikes from Joaquín Pereyra, Jefferson Diaz, and Anthony Markanich, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair delivered another standout performance to help send the Loons through to the next round.

5' (0-1) - Seattle Sounders opened the scoring after Nouhou made a central pass to connect with Danny Musovski. Positioned at the top of the 18-yard box, Musovski played a through ball to Albert Rusnák, who took one touch before finding the back of the net.

8' (0-2) - Seattle doubled its lead after Rusnák took a corner and played it short to Jesús Ferreira on the right flank. Ferreira delivered a cross into the box that found Musovski unmarked, allowing him to tap it over the line.

19' (1-2) - After Kelvin Yeboah was fouled near the top of the penalty area, Joaquín Pereyra stepped up to take the free kick. His left-footed strike curled into the top-right corner, finding the back of the net to put the Loons on the board.

28' - Greek midfielder Nectarios Triantis intercepted a pass from Cristian Roldan in the attacking third. Triantis took a few touches before firing a shot on target, but goalkeeper Stefan Frei made the save and controlled the rebound.

38' - Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a crucial save after Ferreira played a short pass to Rusnák, who found Obed Vargas in the middle. Vargas switched play to Musovski on the right flank, who then sent a cross into the penalty area for Jordan Morris. Morris took a first-time shot, but St. Clair blocked the effort with his leg.

54' - The Sounders continued to threaten, this time through Rusnák. Ferreira sent a through ball down the left flank to Roldan, who then played a pass to Rusnák near the penalty spot. Rusnák took a one-touch shot that struck the post. Musovski pounced on the rebound, but St. Clair reacted quickly to secure the ball and settle the play.

62' (2-2) - Jefferson Diaz leveled the match in the 62nd minute following a short throw-in from Michael Boxall. Boxall tossed the ball to Joaquín Pereyra, who played it back to the captain. Boxall then delivered a long cross into the penalty area that found Morris Duggan, whose header redirected the ball to Diaz. Diaz followed up with a header of his own to the far post, tying the match at two apiece.

71' (3-2) - Anthony Markanich put Minnesota United ahead after heading the ball through Frei's legs. Joaquín Pereyra delivered a long switch from a corner kick, finding Markanich unmarked at the back post to nod it home.

77' - St. Clair continued to come up with crucial saves to keep Minnesota in front. Diaz cleared an initial shot, but the rebound fell to Roldan near the top of the 18-yard box. Roldan took a one-touch strike, but St. Clair read the play perfectly and secured the ball before any further danger could develop.

87' - St. Clair once again kept the goal safe from any further danger, deflecting a powerful shot from Roldan over the crossbar to concede a corner.

88' (3-3) - Jordan Morris tied the match after receiving a pass from Rusnák following a corner kick. Roldan collected the short pass from the corner, and as the ball deflected loose inside the box, Morris struck it while falling to bring the game level.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 SEA - Albert Rusnák (Danny Musovski, Nouhou) - 5'

0-2 SEA - Danny Musovski - 8'

1-2 MIN - Joaquín Pereyra - 19'

2-2 MIN - Jefferson Diaz (Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall) - 62'

3-2 MIN - Anthony Markanich (Joaquín Pereyra) - 71'

3-3 SEA - Jordan Morris (Cristian Roldán, Albert Rusnák) - 88'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

MIN

Joaquín Pereyra - missed

Nectarios Triantis - goal

Owen Gene - goal

Morris Duggan - goal

Michael Boxall - goal

Carlos Harvey - goal

Anthony Markanich - saved

Hassani Dotson - saved

Bongokuhle Hlongwane - goal

Dayne St. Clair - goal

SEA

Albert Rusnák - goal

Jordan Morris - missed

Jackson Ragen - goal

Ryan Kent - goal

Paul Rothrock - goal

Georgi Minoungou - goal

Obed Vargas - missed

Osaze de Rosario - saved

Álex Roldán - goal

Andrew Thomas - missed

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

SEA - Yéimar Gómez Andrade (caution) - 18'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) - 26'

MIN - Joseph Rosales (ejection) - 41'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 45' + 6'

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) - 67'

MIN - Dayne St. Clair (caution) - 91'

Notable Stats

1 - The Argentine international midfielder Joaquín Pereyra scored his first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs goal in tonight's match against Seattle Sounders FC.

1 - Defender Jefferson Diaz scored his first-ever Minnesota United goal in tonight's playoff match.

13 - Anthony Markanich scored his 13th goal with Minnesota United this season, across all competitions, and his first ever postseason goal.

1 - Minnesota is the first team in MLS playoff history to score a game-tying goal and a go-ahead goal after receiving a red card.

ATTENDANCE: 18,645

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Anthony Markanich

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales, Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall©, Jefferson Diaz (Hassani Dotson 84'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane; M Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp (Owen Gene, 90' + 6'), Nectarios Triantis, Robin Lod (Carlos Harvey 84'); F Kelvin Yeboah (Anthony Markanich 59')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Nicolás Romero, DJ Taylor; M Dominik Fitz, Julian Gressel

Seattle Sounders FC XI: GK Stefan Frei © (Andrew Thomas 89'); D Nouhou (Georgi Minoungou 89'), Jackson Ragen, Yéimar Gomez Andrade (Osaze De Rosario 74'), Álex Roldán; M Jesús Ferreira (Ryan Kent 74'), Obed Vargas, Albert Rusnák (Paul Rothrock 61'), Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris; F Danny Musovski

Substitutes Not Used: D Jonathan Bell, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; M Danny Leyva, João Paulo Mior

UP NEXT:

AUDI 2025 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS - TBD

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On how to sum up the emotions after the win...

"It's impossible, I feel like I probably stepped up here far too early without that sink in a bit. You would be hard pushed to see a game like that in a decade, I would say, and I think for where we were at halftime to be where we are now is a phenomenal situation. I think there's real credit for everyone involved. The players, first and foremost, showed just an unbelievable level of togetherness and spirit and will to stay in the game, to get ahead in the game, and then to overcome what is a really tough blow to concede a goal like that at the end. And then the repeated ups and downs in the penalty shootout, for us to ultimately come out on top of the game like that is insane. I couldn't be prouder of the group, how us as a whole, from the staff to the players, have responded to what is just repeated difficulty over the course of the game. I said to the players at the end, I don't think it could have been a more difficult game. We couldn't have made it more difficult for ourselves. Almost from minute one to minute 90. When you think of how we started the game, the red card, conceding the goal late on, and then the number of penalty misses in the shootout, it almost could not have been more difficult. So, I'm pleased that we're in this situation. I think it will mean the world moving into the next game, and it has to mean something for us. It has to amount to a team in the next round that is so conscious of how it started the last two games and so conscious of where it's been over the course of this series, and to arrive at this point now with everything to play for in a really good shape, then we've got to capitalize on that and we have to make sure that what happened in the [conference] semifinal last year doesn't happen again."

On his message to the team at halftime...

"I'm sure if you speak to the players as visibly angry and as disappointed as I've been in the group on account of how we started the game. And Rosales' [Joseph] sending off because we can lose to a good team in Seattle for sure, going toe-to-toe, but to shoot ourselves in the foot through the organization on the set play that leads to Morris' [Duggan] incident in the second goal. And then for Rosales to do what he does in that moment is as clear to everyone, unprofessional. And it puts us in a real hole in a lot of senses. It's an easy message at halftime because then you've got 20 other players in that room that have got to get him and us out of that situation. [Assistant Coach] Dennis [Lawrence] just spoke really well about it in there, and they did that. They've, for a teammate, made his life far easier than it would've been in the coming days had we not won that, because I felt like we'd clawed some momentum back in the game. We'd done really well to overcome the disappointment of the opening stages, and I felt like we performed really well again in the sort of 15, 20 minutes that followed that, if I would've felt really comfortable going into halftime at 2-1 down that we'd be able to get the game back in our favor. But obviously, the red card really kills us. But if there's one thing that we can do, it's made life difficult through defensive organization and compactness and discipline and people carrying out a game plan, which I feel we did really well from that point onwards. And the big message at halftime was about staying in the game, taking it five minutes by five minutes, making sure that as we hit 70 minutes onwards, we were in a position to really compete and capitalize in the way that we did in the way that we've been so effective over the course of this year. So, the players stayed on script. That's always the important thing in these moments. You don't have three players attacking the game and seven players defending the game. We had to be really coherent in that sense, and I think we were, and the second-half performance I thought was really, really good."

On if they were prepared for the possibility of a Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper substitution heading into the shootout...

"I listen to the opponent managers speak around the games, as do our analysts, and I've heard [Seattle Sounders FC Head Coach] Brian [Schmetzer] talk about that a little bit. I know he's been asked by journalists in Seattle, given Frei's [Stefan Frei] record on penalties, would it be something that they would consider? So, it didn't come as a big surprise to us, and from that point on was written that it's going to go one of two ways. The goalkeeper's going to be the hero or villain at that point. And fortunately, we're on the right side of that."

On hoping the team could have won in regulation...

"One hundred percent. It's easier to say having won the game that it was an enjoyable experience, but I can tell you that was not an enjoyable 20 minutes at the end of the game there. We have had a really equal series of games against Seattle over the course of this season. We have had five games now and all of which have been really tight, really cagey, really tactical. I really enjoy the games against Seattle. They are a team that plays at a really high level. You have seen that in the Club World Cup with the way they have competed with some of the best teams in the world. They are real chess games, they are some of the highest tactical games you will see in MLS. To an extent tactics go out of the window - certainly in terms of how you plan - when you are down to 10 men. We had to show one side of our game really well and I felt we showed that. Moving forward we have to make sure we are a really good version of ourselves and I think everyone in this room that has watched us over the course of this season has not recognizing the Minnesota that you have seen in the opening stages of the previous two games. That's got to change quick. I will also say, that's the first red card we received this year, we've been really disciplined in that sense. That lack of discipline almost takes me back 18 months. We have got to recapture that [discipline] really quickly."

On how to keep the momentum within the next two weeks, given current circumstances...

"I think given the format, if you could know that you would win the third game, you would choose to play the third game because I feel like it helps you keep rhythm. It takes three weeks to two weeks, which is really important. Last year, we obviously played Galaxy [LA Galaxy] at Galaxy [Dignity Health Sports Park] after a three-week break, and it felt like a performance from a team that was really lacking in rhythm. Given the nature of the country and the time of the year, it's not easy to find on your doorstep an opponent that can fill a gap for you and then help you keep some rhythm. So last year, we had to be creative in that sense, and ultimately amounted to a team that felt like it was well out of its rhythm. I think this time, you are still contending with the fact that now we're going to lose, say, five, six players to the international break. They're going to come in with two, three days' prep, maybe home, maybe away, depending on the result of tomorrow's game [San Diego FC versus Portland Timbers], and that's not an easy picture in any way. But I would much rather be stood here with a two-game weight, a two-week wait, than I would be a three-week wait in comparison to last year. So, there's definitely something to take from that. As I say, I think the sense of bubbling frustration that we've felt over the course of the last couple of games and then the rhythm and the momentum that we'll get from winning in that way, has to count going into the game in two weeks' time. So, I'm really interested to see what version of us we see on that day."

On what players he believes can pick the team up in times of facing an early deficit...

"I think you could probably rattle them off, in terms of the real steady presences that have got a number of games under their belt, really level-headed guys like Wil Trapp and Boxall [Michael Boxall] and Robin [Robin Lod] without being a really outspoken guy, leads by example, and I think he gave every drop he had up until the point at which he was taken off in a couple of different roles. And you're looking to people to do that as much as you are, to be the real vocal presences and to push the group from that perspective. You also want to see it in action. You want to see guys that literally going to war, but they're doing it in a context of a plan, and I think that's the important thing. It could have been very easy for us to, as I say, go off script very quickly, chasing a goal, and then two becomes three becomes four, becomes five, and then the game's done. But, I think we executed the plan really well and that was on account of number one, how we were able to adapt to the shape change we make when Markanich [Anthony Markanich] comes on, how seamlessly we can move into that shape with people like Wil and Boxall with their level of organization, and then I also think we are able to fortunately slip into a bit of a default in that sense. I think where we finished the game 5-3-1, it really suits us in the sense you've got a lot of players carrying out roles the

On Minnesota's final two goals of regulation and the nuances within their buildups...

"It's a lot of the characteristics that we've shown over the course of this year on set plays. I've sort of been keen to press up until that moment, I think we did a really good job on the ball and making it not a completely one-sided game from the perspective of possession and balance and territory. I felt with 10 men we did an exceptional job of showing composure when we needed to and working our way up the pitch slightly more slowly than you might expect given what we've done for most of the season; that was crucial in getting some of the set plays that ultimately led to the goals. Anthony's [Markanich] is clean-cut, of course. But, the other, it's a series of moments where we build momentum and ultimately capitalize in a messy way, but it reflects how effective we've been on the second, third, fourth phases of set-play moments. I'll always impress on the players because even the players themselves, they can sometimes miss the moments that lead to the chances and ultimately where the chances originate. I think tonight certainly, that second [goal] was a really good example of us building momentum and ultimately being really effective through a framework as opposed to anything that was written up in detail."

On the emotion of the shootout and where this result stands in his coaching memory...

"I'll probably try and make sure I look at both sides of the coin in that sense because I was obviously, even in my own mind as the penalties are going on, it gets to silly territory beyond six and seven [rounds]... you almost have to just enjoy those moments because they are so beyond your control. The game is unrecognizable relative to the game I would have talked about in the build up to that. I think I have to learn as a coach to just enjoy that it is well out of your control and they're phenomenal moments to be a part of as a spectator, as a coach, as someone who has a front row seat to that sort of stuff. You really have to learn to enjoy that. But then, I'm also the type that will reflect in detail about some of the things we did really well as a coaching staff in keeping the group level-headed, making sure that we had a really suitable plan for the second half, some of the changes we made. I was really pleased with how we operated in that sense, and I will of course reflect to how we started the game and where we need to really improve in that sense and the players will play a big part in that. One of the things we do really well as a group of staff and a group of players is that there's a really good connection there. We're really open with them, they're very open with us, we've got some great characters in there that can feed how we move forward from this point. I'm just glad that we've got the fuel, we've got the momentum, and we will put the nuts and bolts together over the course of it."

MIDFIELDER JOAQUÍN PEREYRA

On if he's ever played a game like tonight's in his professional career...

"No. I think today's match had everything a match can have. Two early goals against us, our goal, an ejection, we took the lead, then they equalized, and then in the penalty shootout, well, you all saw. I think it's a match you don't always get to experience; some people are never lucky enough to experience it, and today we were fortunate enough to win. We're very happy."

On the message to the team after playing a game like tonight's and leaving victorious...

"Well, it's a bit like what we all do every day of our lives. We know that in football you win, and then you lose. We know we can be losing, we know that matches are very unpredictable. The reality is that we experience it every day. Sometimes we handle it better, other times not. Personally, I tried to take it calmly. I was lucky enough to score the goal. Joe [Joseph Rosales] was sent off, which I honestly don't know if it was right or not. I didn't see it. And I went into the locker room here at halftime, and you always feel the energy of your teammates and what's going on in the locker room. And the energy was very positive, it was everything: words of encouragement, telling us to keep going, telling us to have faith. The group had faith. They had faith the whole time, they went for it, they showed character. We are very grateful to the people who came to the stadium today for the support they gave us; they were very important. Then, individually, we also had Dayne [St. Clair] in great form during the penalty shootout, as he has shown throughout the year."

On what he thought as he took the freekick...

"I wasn't thinking about anything other than scoring. It was a moment when we had to close the gap on them because they were playing very well. We know that goals change a lot the confidence of both teams. When I got the ball, the only thing I was thinking about was scoring. Just yesterday I stayed behind to practice a bit in the same spot where I had to take my shot today. Yesterday I scored every ball."

On how does it feel to eliminate Seattle Sounders FC here at home...

"It was undoubtedly very special because of what the team we played against means, what it means to the club we're at, and what it means to the fans who came to the stadium today and sold it out. I think they're [Seattle Sounders FC] one of the toughest opponents you could face right now. We knew that. We were aware of it. And today, as I said, we overcame adversity and continued to believe. Obviously, we're very happy now, but as the days go by, we'll realize that we beat a great rival, one who was certainly a contender for the title."

On where this game and victory ranks in his professional career...

"Because of what the match means, what it means for us- the opponent we beat-for what it means for the club, this victory has to be for sure in the top three, for everything that went through. We were down to 10 men for a long time, we were behind, we were ahead, they tied us, then it went to penalties. It definitely has to be in my top three best moments. Now I'm ready to be home with my family, my wife and dog, and enjoy it as much as possible until we see who we face in the semifinals. Then, during the week, we'll prepare for what's to come."

On the assist from a corner kick to Anthony Markanich being the best corner kick of the season...

"Without a doubt. The best corner kick of my career."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR

On how the game felt from a goalkeeper's point of view...

"Yeah I definitely blacked out in the moment, but what I said before the game was find a way to get the result. At this point in the season, it's the results that matter and I don't think any one of us would have drew it up the way that it happened, but I think we responded well into the tough moments and found a way to get it over the line."

On the build-up to a penalty kick shootout...

"I mean I think [referee Victor Rivas] was a little bit on a power trip, to be honest, because I don't know if it's anywhere in the laws where you're not allowed to talk to players. Of course he wants us to get on the line as quickly as possible, but when Andrew Thomas was pulling up his socks, he didn't really have much to say to get him back on the line. So I felt that there was a little bit - of course I'm going to say things and I know I'm teetering on the line and it was probably a well-deserved yellow card for that one - but I think in that moment I have to try and give my team the best chance to disrupt it. That's how I see it. I mean I think the referee's now, I mean even the linesman, as I was walking towards the goal he's almost escorting me and I felt like it was a little bit much to be honest, but at the same time it's their job to referee the game and us players we're going to push the boundaries."

On the squad's resiliency throughout the match...

"I think although we didn't win last week, when we were down 3-0 we showed that fight back, so I think when we went down early we had that confidence that we'd been there before and we'd fought back. So I think, especially getting a goal before the half changes a lot, and then when you're only down one goal, especially knowing you're going to go into penalties, anything can happen. We know for us set pieces are moments whether you have 10 men on the field or 11 men on the field, they're still big advantages to be able to get goals. It was about sticking to our identity and keeping the discipline in the second half."

On the impact of the right goal post in recent penalty shootouts...

"Something about that net, I don't know! They have to keep it there though because two crossbars tonight off the penalties and of course you want to save everything, but for me a miss is just as good as a save."

On winning 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and his preparation for the match...

"I think for me, if you ask anyone, I probably haven't really celebrated it [winning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year] because I've been so focused on trying to get us through this next round and for me especially - I told [the media] after game one that it means nothing if we don't make it past this and get that second win. Of course we would've loved to [win] in two games, but that's not the way we drew it up, but I think for the fans we were able to make another special moment here at Allianz [Field]."

On what led to the Seattle Sounders scoring two quick goals in the opening minutes...

"That's another questionable offsides call. In the first goal for them [Seattle Sounders] I thought Danny [Musovski] was potentially in an offsides position and screening me last week [Game 2 at Seattle] and this [goal tonight] it looks offsides from this little split second I've seen it, but at the same time I guess that's what VAR is there for, for clear and obvious mistakes. Maybe it's that close, but I told the linesman, 'of course you have the VAR for protection, but you should still make the call that you think is correct.' I think unfortunately with the VAR they [referees] are told sometimes to keep the flag down because that's a backup, but if it's not fully clear then they can't change it. Everyone wants to see goals, so if it's really that close, they're never going to give it to the defensive way. I told the linesman, maybe put a little bit of pressure on him, 'you got a playoff game for a reason. If you think it's offsides in the moment, make the right call and don't have the VAR to save you', but that's how I see it."

On how he stays calm in high pressure moments...

"Taking each [moment] as an individual I think. There were so many [times] tonight that I think maybe even I forgot that it could be over if they were to score, but also when you start getting down to the back of the order, guys start to feel more pressure. Guys aren't as comfortable stepping up or else they would've probably been in the [first] five. I think for me it's playing on those moments."

On the last time he took a penalty kick in a match...

"Probably when I played center back, so that was when I was 12 years old, maybe 13? I felt comfortable going up there. I think in that moment I don't normally stutter, but I think he [Andrew Thomas] probably wasn't expecting me to do that and when you get that late if you can try and throw him off at any point, obviously he made a few good saves as well, so credit to him, but you just don't want to allow that early jump. That little stutter for me, for any goalie it forces you to freeze or go early and the person just passes it to the other side so I think that's kind of how I assessed it."

On what Kelvin Yeboah thought of his penalty kick...

"He told me not to steal his idea. He [Kelvin Yeboah] didn't stutter [step] last game, but for me any penalty that crosses the line, it doesn't matter if it goes in the top corner or not. As long as the ball crosses the line, you've done your job."

On how it felt to score the game-winning penalty kick...

"Well, it was weird because I still had to go in the net afterwards, so it felt like I was going to have to make a save to win the game with us shooting second. I guess it goes down as the game-winning goal, but in the moment that wasn't what I was thinking. I was thinking about scoring and getting the next save."







