Revolution Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Called up to Nigeria National Team

Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been called up by the Nigeria Men's National Team for international duty in FIFA World Cup Qualifying Playoff matches. Yusuf and Nigeria will take on Gabon in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 13 (11:00 a.m. ET). With a victory, Nigeria would advance to face the winner of second semifinal between Cameroon and D.R. Congo on Sunday, Nov. 16 (3:00 p.m. ET).

The Super Eagles finished second in the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Group C with a 4-1-5 record. Nigeria qualified for the playoff round as one of the four best group runners-up. The playoff round will feature two single-leg semi-finals and one single-leg final, all held in Morocco, with the winner advancing to the inter-confederation play-offs in March 2026.

Yusuf has been capped eight times by Nigeria, most recently seeing action back in March against Rwanda, entering the match as a second half substitute. The midfielder was selected to Nigeria's roster for two World Cup Qualifying matches in October, but did not make an appearance.

Yusuf has made three appearances in World Cup Qualifying, along with three additional appearances in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in which Nigeria finished runner-up to host Cote d'Ivoire. Yusuf started 32 of his 34 appearances for New England in his second MLS campaign, tallying two goals and two assists in 2025.

ALHASSAN YUSUF

Nigeria

CAF World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

November 13 vs. Gabon

Moulay Hassan Stadium - Rabat, Morocco

11:00 a.m. ET

November 16 vs. Cameroon / D.R. Congo

Moulay Hassan Stadium - Rabat, Morocco

3:00 p.m. ET







