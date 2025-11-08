Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team

Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Leonardo Campana has been called up by the Ecuador Men's National Team for a pair of November international friendly matches. Ecuador will visit Canada on Thursday, Nov. 13 at BMO Field (7:30 p.m. ET), before playing against New Zealand on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET).

La Tricolor have already clinched their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 26™, securing their berth in June. Campana owns 18 caps for his native Ecuador, including five matches started. The 25-year-old striker most recently collected two appearances off the bench during October friendly matches against the United States and Mexico. Campana was also selected to Ecuador's roster during the September international window but did not make an appearance.

In his first season with the Revolution, Campana scored seven goals and registered one assist over 24 appearances in Major League Soccer play, including 20 matches started. Over four MLS seasons between Inter Miami CF and New England, Campana has logged 104 career appearances, 72 of them starts, with 35 goals scored and nine assists.

LEO CAMPANA

Ecuador

International Friendly Matches

November 13 at Canada

BMO Stadium - Toronto, Ontario

7:30 p.m. ET

November 18 vs. New Zealand

Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey

7:30 p.m. ET







Major League Soccer Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.