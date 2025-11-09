Sounders FC's 2025 Season Comes to an End Following Penalty Shootout Loss to Minnesota

Sounders FC with possess vs. Minnesota United FC

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Sounders FC lost to Minnesota United FC via penalty shootout on Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field in Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, ending its 2025 MLS campaign. After going up 2-0 with early goals from Albert Rusnák and Danny Musovski, Minnesota stormed back to take a 3-2 lead before Jordan Morris scored a late equalizer, as the two sides finished 90 minutes level on three goals apiece. The ensuing shootout went 10 rounds, featuring a number of saves from goalkeepers Andrew Thomas - who subbed into the match for Stefan Frei - and Dayne St. Clair, but ultimately the Loons prevailed in the back-and-forth affair. The Rave Green now enter the 2025 offseason and will begin preparations for the 2026 campaign.

MATCH NOTES

The result ends Seattle's 2025 campaign. In MLS regular-season play, the club finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10). In all competitions, Sounders FC finished with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009.

Albert Rusnák's goal in the fifth minute was his 14th of the season in all competitions, second on the team. It was also his third playoff goal for Seattle since signing with the club in 2022, scoring twice in the 2023 postseason.

Danny Musovski's goal in the eighth minute was his second of the postseason and 18th in all competitions this year, the most on the team and one shy of the single-season club record set by Obafemi Martins (2014) and Raúl Ruidíaz (2021).

Rusnák's goal was the second-fastest strike in club postseason history. Clint Dempsey scored a goal at the 4:05 mark on October 28, 2015. The Rave Green's two goals in the opening eight minutes are the fastest the club has ever scored multiple goals to open a postseason match.

With his late equalizer, Jordan Morris now has 11 career goals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the most among all active players.

Musovski and Nouhou provided assists on Rusnák's goal, both their first of the MLS Cup Playoffs and fifth and third in all competitions, respectively.

Rusnák and Cristian Roldan recorded assists on Morris' equalizer, giving them 12 (tied for second on the team) and 14 (leading the team), respectively, across all competitions this season.

Saturday's match marked Seattle's 50th contest of the season in all competitions, the most games played over a single campaign in club history.

Alex Roldan made his 249th all-competitions appearance today for Seattle, tying Brad Evans for sixth in club history.

Yeimar made his 200th all-competitions start for Seattle today, the eighth player in club history to hit that number.

Schmetzer deployed the same starting XI and bench as Monday's Game 2 at Lumen Field.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 (6) - Minnesota United FC 3 (7)

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Venue: Allianz Field

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistants: Micheal Barwegen, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Marcos de Oliveira

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 18,645

Weather: 46 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Albert Rusnák (Danny Musovski, Nouhou) 5'

SEA - Danny Musovski 8'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra 19'

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (Morris Duggan) 62'

MIN - Anthony Markanich (Joaquín Pereyra) 71'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák) 88'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Yeimar Gómez Andrade (caution) 18'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) 26'

MIN - Joseph Rosales (ejection) 41'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) 45'+6'

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) 67'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (miss)

SEA - Albert Rusnák (score)

MIN - Nectarios Triantis (score)

SEA - Jordan Morris (miss)

MIN - Owen Gene (score)

SEA - Jackson Ragen (score)

MIN - Morris Duggan (miss)

SEA - Ryan Kent (score)

MIN - Michael Boxall (score)

SEA - Paul Rothrock (score)

MIN - Carlos Harvey (score)

SEA - Georgi Minoungou (score)

MIN - Anthony Markanich (miss)

SEA - Obed Vargas (miss)

MIN - Hassani Dotson (miss)

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (miss)

MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (score)

SEA - Alex Roldan (score)

MIN - Dayne St. Clair (score)

SEA - Andrew Thomas (miss)

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain (Andrew Thomas 89'); Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Osaze De Rosario 74'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Georgi Minoungou 89'); Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Ryan Kent 74'), Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris; Danny Musovski (Paul Rothrock 61')

Substitutes not used: Jonathan Bell, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, João Paulo, Danny Leyva

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 2

Minnesota United FC - Dayne St. Clair; Joseph Rosales, Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz (Hassani Dotson 84'); Joaquín Pereyra, Will Trapp (Owen Gene 90'+6'), Nectarios Triantis, Robin Lod (Carlos Harvey 84'); Kelvin Yeboah (Anthony Markanich 59'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Substitutes not used: D.J. Taylor, Julian Gressel, Alec Smir, Nicolás Romero, Dominik Fitz

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 5

