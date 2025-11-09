Game 3 Loss Eliminates Crew

Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew lost, 2-1, against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in Game 3 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.

After winning Game 2 by a margin of 4-0, the Crew were eliminated from the playoffs with tonight's result after falling 1-0 at Cincinnati in Game 1.

The Crew own an overall postseason record of 29-28-8.

The Black & Gold finished the 2025 regular season in seventh place of the Eastern Conference with 54 points, tied for fourth-most in Club history. The Crew have surpassed 50 points in three consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history (Club-record 66 in 2024, tied for previous record 57 in 2023). Columbus and Cincinnati are the only two MLS clubs to reach 54 points each of the past three years.

1. 2024 - 66 points (19-6-9)

2. 2023 - 57 points (16-9-9)

3. 2025 - 54 points (14-8-12)

2017 - 54 points (16-12-6)

5. 2015 - 53 points (15-11-8)

Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe played his final match after announcing his retirement on Oct. 10, 2025.

With 445 appearances (429 starts) in regular season play, Nagbe is one of only 15 players in MLS history to reach 400 or more regular-season appearances. He finished his magnificent career fourth among field players (fifth overall) for matches played in MLS history and second (fifth overall) for starts.

Nagbe won four MLS Cups over the course of his career, tied for the fifth most in MLS history, and is one of only 10 players in league history to have won four or more MLS Cups.

The Lakewood, Ohio native is one of six players in MLS history to have won an MLS Cup with three or more teams.

Nagbe sustained 817 regular season fouls in his career, the most in MLS history.

Nagbe - a four-time MLS Cup champion, 15-year veteran and three-time MLS All-Star Game selection - has served as the Black & Gold's leader on and off the pitch since 2020 after tenures with the Portland Timbers (2011-2017) and Atlanta United FC (2018-2019). He helped inspire the Crew's journey to winning two MLS Cups (2020 and 2023), Leagues Cup 2024 and the 2021 Campeones Cup, as well as guided the organization to its first Concacaf Champions Cup Final appearance in 2024.

The midfielder amassed 34 postseason starts, collecting three goals and two assists.

Nagbe also earned 25 caps, one goal and two assists for the U.S. Men's National Team, helping the team win the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup and was honored in the competition's Best XI.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe netted the Crew's goal in the 63rd minute.

Russell-Rowe recorded nine goals (two playoff) in MLS play this season, highlighted by a career-high seven goals in the regular season.

Defender Andres Herrera registered the assist on the score, his first career postseason assist and fifth in MLS play this season.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte provided the secondary assist to Russell-Rowe's goal, his second career assist and first in playoff action. Schulte became the seventh goalkeeper in MLS history to record an assist in postseason play and first in Crew history.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.