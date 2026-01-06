Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder Sekou Bangoura from Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Sekou Bangoura from Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona for an undisclosed fee. Bangoura - whose deal runs through June 2029 with a Club option through June 2030 - will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Sekou is a tenacious young player who helps strengthen our central midfield. He has become a standout player on both sides of the ball in his league, and his performances were rewarded by his recent senior international debut with Guinea," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "We are eager to welcome Sekou to the Club and help further his growth within our style of play that fits his skillset."

Bangoura spent the 2024-25 season on loan with Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona before permanently joining the side on May 12. He appeared in 37 total matches, tallying one goal and one assist for the Northerners.

An İstanbul Başakşehir youth product, Bangoura registered four goals and one assist across 14 matches while on loan with the Danish Superliga's Jammerbugt FC in 2022 after making his professional debut against HB Köge on Feb. 27, 2022. For the 2022-23 season, he joined Gençlerbirliği Spor Kulübü on loan and registered one assist in seven Turkish Süper Lig fixtures. Bangoura was then loaned to Tuzlaspor for the 2023-24 season, where he started all 30 matches and posted one goal and four assists.

At the international level, Bangoura registered his first cap with Guinea's senior team in a contest against Liberia on Nov. 16, when he scored the game-winner in the 56th minute. He previously represented Guinea at the Under-17 to U-23 levels, competing in the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire midfielder Sekou Bangoura from Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona for an undisclosed transfer fee. Bangoura is signed through June 2029 with a Club option through June 2030 and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Name: Sekou Bangoura

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Born: April 5, 2002, in Conakry, Guinea

Citizenship: Guinea

Acquired: Transferred to Columbus Crew on Jan. 6, 2026

Previous Experience: İstanbul Başakşehir (2021-25); Jammerbugt FC (2021-22); Gençlerbirliği Spor Kulübü (2022-23); Tuzlaspor (2023-24); Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (2024-25)







Major League Soccer Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.