Inter Miami and South Florida Audi Dealers Ring in the Holidays, Gifting Equipment to Children at Little Haiti F.C.

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF rang in the spirit of the season last month with its seventh annual Holiday Toy Drive, proudly presented by Inter Miami CF Premium Automotive Partner Audi.

Together with South Florida Audi Dealers, Inter Miami CF donated 100 Inter Miami branded soccer balls to Little Haiti Football Club in Miami - a football club serving 175 children from a diverse population of underserved families from the central Miami neighborhood of Little Haiti and surrounding communities.

In coordination with Little Haiti Football Club, and with the help of Inter Miami CF First Team Players Izzy Boatwright and Tyler Hall, Inter Miami gave back to the community by distributing the 100 soccer balls to youth players spanning the ages of 8-18 in need of equipment at Little Haiti Soccer Park on Thursday, December 18.

"Though it may not be the most important part of the holidays, getting a new gift is all a child could wish for during the month of December," said Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement, Camila Jocelyn-Holt. "Every child deserves to feel special at this time of year, and with the help of South Florida Audi Dealers we are making the effort to ensure this is possible for youth soccer players in our community this holiday season."

Inter Miami is thrilled to continue spreading holiday cheer to those in need as we kick off the new year. Fans can stay up to date with the Club's continual community efforts by visiting our Community page.







