SDFC kicks off preseason training camp ahead of the 2026 MLS Season

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced its full preseason schedule ahead of the Club's 2026 Season. The Club kicked off its preseason training camp on Monday, Jan. 5 at the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center.

SDFC reported to camp this weekend, beginning with entry medicals before holding the first official training session on the field on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

SDFC's preseason schedule includes a closed-door exhibition match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, Jan. 24. The Club will then host its final preseason exhibition match against Club Tijuana on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center before making its debut in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, hosting Pumas UNAM in Round One at 8 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

2026 SDFC PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE EVENT LOCATION

Tuesday, Jan. 6 SDFC 2026 Preseason Training Begins Sharp HealthCare Performance Center

Saturday, Jan. 24 Closed-Door Preseason Match SDFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Sharp HealthCare Performance Center

Wednesday, Jan. 28 Closed-Door Preseason Match SDFC vs. Club Tijuana Sharp HealthCare Performance Center







