SDFC kicks off preseason training camp ahead of the 2026 MLS Season
Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced its full preseason schedule ahead of the Club's 2026 Season. The Club kicked off its preseason training camp on Monday, Jan. 5 at the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center.
SDFC reported to camp this weekend, beginning with entry medicals before holding the first official training session on the field on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
SDFC's preseason schedule includes a closed-door exhibition match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, Jan. 24. The Club will then host its final preseason exhibition match against Club Tijuana on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center before making its debut in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, hosting Pumas UNAM in Round One at 8 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
2026 SDFC PRESEASON SCHEDULE
DATE EVENT LOCATION
Tuesday, Jan. 6 SDFC 2026 Preseason Training Begins Sharp HealthCare Performance Center
Saturday, Jan. 24 Closed-Door Preseason Match SDFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Sharp HealthCare Performance Center
Wednesday, Jan. 28 Closed-Door Preseason Match SDFC vs. Club Tijuana Sharp HealthCare Performance Center
Major League Soccer Stories from January 6, 2026
- SDFC kicks off preseason training camp ahead of the 2026 MLS Season - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami and South Florida Audi Dealers Ring in the Holidays, Gifting Equipment to Children at Little Haiti F.C. - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder Sekou Bangoura from Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Félix Samson on Loan from CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for January International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe Called-Up to Canadian Men's National Team for January Preparatory Camp - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - Atlanta United FC
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canada Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas Launch Inaugural Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament - Houston Dynamo FC
- James Pantemis, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Training Camp - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Theme Nights & Single-Match Ticket Sales - Nashville SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- SDFC kicks off preseason training camp ahead of the 2026 MLS Season
- San Diego FC Receives $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Receives $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Selects Defender Wilson Eisner Via Waivers
- San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026