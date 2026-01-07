Real Salt Lake Acquires 17-Year-Old Fw Chance Cowell from San Jose Earthquakes

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has acquired 17-year-old FW Chance Cowell from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for up to $650,000 in future General Allocation Money (GAM), pending certain performance-based incentives achieved prior to June, 2030. The two Major League Soccer clubs also swap 2027 third-round MLS SuperDraft picks, with the Earthquakes retaining a percentage of any future transfer or trade involving Cowell.

Cowell - who will join the Utah side when its 2026 preseason kicks off this weekend at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman - now follows former San Jose academy homegrowns Diego Luna and Owen Anderson to matriculate to Utah through their youth development careers.

Cowell, 17, made his professional debut for the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team, The Town FC, on Aug. 3, 2024, in a match against Minnesota United FC 2. In two seasons with TTFC, he made 29 appearances (12 starts) and tallied four goal contributions (2g/2a). A native of Ceres, California, and the younger brother of former Earthquakes/USMNT standout Cade Cowell, Chance officially became a part of the Earthquakes' First Team on Jan. 1, 2024, after signing a contract as a Homegrown Player.

A dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, Cowell has been called by both federations at various youth levels. He has competed for the Stars and Stripes at the Under-17, U-16 and U-15 age groups, and for El Tri on its U-15 National Team.

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake (MLS) acquire FW Chance Cowell from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for up to $650,000 in future General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved prior to June, 2030. The clubs will swap their third-round 2027 MLS SuperDraft selections, with the Earthquakes also retaining a percentage of any future transfer or trade involving Cowell.

