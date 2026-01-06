Atlanta United Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the club's preseason schedule ahead of the 2026 MLS Regular Season. Atlanta will play four preseason matches before it kicks off the season Saturday, Feb. 21 at FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium (4:30 p.m., Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes).

Atlanta begins preseason Saturday, Jan. 10 with the first open training session to media on Monday, Jan. 12 at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Media interested in attending must RSVP to communications@atlutd.com.

After spending the first week of preseason in Atlanta, the club will then head to Miami for a week of training at Florida International University from Jan. 20-26. Upon returning to Atlanta, the team will play its first preseason match on Friday, Jan. 30 against Lexington SC (11:00 a.m.) at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The match will be open to the media and streamed live at www.atlutd.com/live.

The team will continue training in Marietta before flying to Texas for the final leg of the preseason schedule, playing three matches in the inaugural Torneo de Tejas, hosted by FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. Atlanta will be in Houston from Feb. 6-9 and face Houston Dynamo on Feb. 7. The team will then travel to Dallas for its final two preseason matchups vs. Red Bull New York (Feb. 11) and FC Dallas (Feb. 14). All matches will be open to the media.

Date Event Time (ET) Location

Jan. 30 MATCH vs. Lexington SC 11:00 a.m. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground

Marietta, Georgia

Feb. 7 MATCH at Houston Dynamo 8:00 p.m. Shell Energy Stadium

Houston, Texas

Feb. 11 MATCH vs. Red Bull New York 12:00 p.m. Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Feb. 14 MATCH at FC Dallas 1:00 p.m. Toyota Stadium

