Atlanta United Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the club's preseason schedule ahead of the 2026 MLS Regular Season. Atlanta will play four preseason matches before it kicks off the season Saturday, Feb. 21 at FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium (4:30 p.m., Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes).
Atlanta begins preseason Saturday, Jan. 10 with the first open training session to media on Monday, Jan. 12 at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Media interested in attending must RSVP to communications@atlutd.com.
After spending the first week of preseason in Atlanta, the club will then head to Miami for a week of training at Florida International University from Jan. 20-26. Upon returning to Atlanta, the team will play its first preseason match on Friday, Jan. 30 against Lexington SC (11:00 a.m.) at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The match will be open to the media and streamed live at www.atlutd.com/live.
The team will continue training in Marietta before flying to Texas for the final leg of the preseason schedule, playing three matches in the inaugural Torneo de Tejas, hosted by FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. Atlanta will be in Houston from Feb. 6-9 and face Houston Dynamo on Feb. 7. The team will then travel to Dallas for its final two preseason matchups vs. Red Bull New York (Feb. 11) and FC Dallas (Feb. 14). All matches will be open to the media.
Media members interested in covering any preseason matches are encouraged to contact the Atlanta United Communications staff at communications@atlutd.com.
Date Event Time (ET) Location
Jan. 30 MATCH vs. Lexington SC 11:00 a.m. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground
Marietta, Georgia
Feb. 7 MATCH at Houston Dynamo 8:00 p.m. Shell Energy Stadium
Houston, Texas
Feb. 11 MATCH vs. Red Bull New York 12:00 p.m. Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Feb. 14 MATCH at FC Dallas 1:00 p.m. Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
