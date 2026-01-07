Earthquakes Acquire up to $650,000 in Conditional GAM from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Forward Chance Cowell
Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have traded forward Chance Cowell and their natural 2027 MLS SuperDraft third-round pick to Real Salt Lake in exchange for RSL's 2027 third-round pick and up to $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. The Earthquakes will also retain a percentage of Cowell's future sell-on rights.
Cowell, 17, made his professional debut for the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team, The Town FC, on Aug. 3, 2024, in a match against Minnesota United FC 2. In two seasons with TTFC, he made 29 appearances (12 starts) and tallied four goal contributions (2g/2a). A native of Ceres, California, and the younger brother of former Earthquakes standout Cade Cowell, he officially became a part of the Earthquakes' First Team on Jan. 1, 2024, after signing a contract as a Homegrown Player.
A dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, Cowell has been called by both federations at various youth levels. He has competed for the Stars and Stripes at the Under-17, U-16 and U-15 age groups, and for El Tri on their U-15 National Team.
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes trade F Chance Cowell and their natural 2027 MLS SuperDraft third-round pick to Real Salt Lake in exchange for RSL's 2027 third-round pick and up to $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. Earthquakes also retain a percentage of Cowell's future sell-on rights.
