Earthquakes Acquire up to $650,000 in Conditional GAM from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Forward Chance Cowell

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have traded forward Chance Cowell and their natural 2027 MLS SuperDraft third-round pick to Real Salt Lake in exchange for RSL's 2027 third-round pick and up to $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. The Earthquakes will also retain a percentage of Cowell's future sell-on rights.

Cowell, 17, made his professional debut for the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team, The Town FC, on Aug. 3, 2024, in a match against Minnesota United FC 2. In two seasons with TTFC, he made 29 appearances (12 starts) and tallied four goal contributions (2g/2a). A native of Ceres, California, and the younger brother of former Earthquakes standout Cade Cowell, he officially became a part of the Earthquakes' First Team on Jan. 1, 2024, after signing a contract as a Homegrown Player.

A dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, Cowell has been called by both federations at various youth levels. He has competed for the Stars and Stripes at the Under-17, U-16 and U-15 age groups, and for El Tri on their U-15 National Team.

