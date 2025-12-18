Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes selected defender Jack Jasinski from Princeton University with their second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2026 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Earthquakes acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for the Quakes' 2026 Major League Soccer SuperDraft natural first-round pick (11th overall). The GAM is split between two seasons-$75,000 in 2026 and $75,000 in 2027.
"We feel good about the SuperDraft," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "We were able to acquire some allocation money and fill a void in our backline. The selection of Jack Jasinski in the second round gives us depth in our outside back position and we believe he will be a good fit in our team."
Jasinski, 22, tallied 26 goal contributions (4g/22a) as a four-year starter for Princeton University (65 in 68 matches). In 2025 when the Tigers doubled as regular-season and Ivy League tournament champions, the right back started all 19 games, with his team-leading six assists good for second in the conference as he was a Second Team All-American, First Team All-Region and unanimous selection for the All-Ivy League First Team.
In the 2024 campaign, Jasinski started all 18 games and led the Ivy League in assists (9), averaging 0.5 helpers per match to rank 15th in the nation individually. Three of those assists occurred during Princeton's Ivy League Tournament run as they captured their first-ever title in school history. Jasinski would conclude both his junior and sophomore seasons on the All-Ivy League Second Team.
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and product of the Philadelphia Union Academy, Jasinski previously played with Philadelphia Union II and as invited to preseason with the Union's MLS First Team in 2022, seeing action in a friendly against FC Cincinnati.
Jack Jasinski
Pronunciation: juh-ZIN-skee
Position: Defender
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195 lbs.
Born: Dec. 4, 2003 (age 22)
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
College: Princeton University
Academy: Philadelphia Union
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes select D Jack Jasinski in the second round (41st overall) of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Earthquakes acquire $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $75,000 in 2027 GAM from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for the Earthquakes' natural first-round pick (11th overall).
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025
- Sporting KC Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Five Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Signs Two Dynamo Academy Products - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Selects Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic No. 1 Overall - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Select Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026 - San Diego FC
- Revolution Make Two Selections, Acquire $200K GAM in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Selects Stephane Njike with the 61st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Acquires $400,000 in General Allocation Money; Selects Enzo Dovlo and Noah James in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Selects Defender Zack Lillington, Goalkeeper Andrew Samuels and Midfielder Cooper Forcellini in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Selects Isaac Emojong with the 31st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Draft Defender Ayoub Lajhar - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires 11th Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Drafts Striker Joe Highfield - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic with First Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- Whitecaps FC Acquire General Allocation Money, MLS SuperDraft Pick from Austin FC in Exchange for Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Acquires Winger Jayden Nelson in Trade with Vancouver - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Team Awards for 2025: Honor Evander, Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Humble, TX Goalkeeper Logan Erb as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- 21-Year-Old Centerback Kobi Henry Permanently Acquired by Real Salt Lake - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda to Represent Burkina Faso in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Earthquakes Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 MLS Season