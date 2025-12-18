Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes selected defender Jack Jasinski from Princeton University with their second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2026 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Earthquakes acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for the Quakes' 2026 Major League Soccer SuperDraft natural first-round pick (11th overall). The GAM is split between two seasons-$75,000 in 2026 and $75,000 in 2027.

"We feel good about the SuperDraft," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "We were able to acquire some allocation money and fill a void in our backline. The selection of Jack Jasinski in the second round gives us depth in our outside back position and we believe he will be a good fit in our team."

Jasinski, 22, tallied 26 goal contributions (4g/22a) as a four-year starter for Princeton University (65 in 68 matches). In 2025 when the Tigers doubled as regular-season and Ivy League tournament champions, the right back started all 19 games, with his team-leading six assists good for second in the conference as he was a Second Team All-American, First Team All-Region and unanimous selection for the All-Ivy League First Team.

In the 2024 campaign, Jasinski started all 18 games and led the Ivy League in assists (9), averaging 0.5 helpers per match to rank 15th in the nation individually. Three of those assists occurred during Princeton's Ivy League Tournament run as they captured their first-ever title in school history. Jasinski would conclude both his junior and sophomore seasons on the All-Ivy League Second Team.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and product of the Philadelphia Union Academy, Jasinski previously played with Philadelphia Union II and as invited to preseason with the Union's MLS First Team in 2022, seeing action in a friendly against FC Cincinnati.

Jack Jasinski

Pronunciation: juh-ZIN-skee

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195 lbs.

Born: Dec. 4, 2003 (age 22)

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

College: Princeton University

Academy: Philadelphia Union

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes select D Jack Jasinski in the second round (41st overall) of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Earthquakes acquire $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $75,000 in 2027 GAM from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for the Earthquakes' natural first-round pick (11th overall).







