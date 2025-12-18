San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club made a total of three selections in the MLS SuperDraft 2026. SDFC selected midfielder Martin Luala with the 28th overall pick, (28th pick, first round) from Grand Canyon University, forward Remi Agunbiade with the 58th overall pick (28th pick, second round) from the University of Akron, and goalkeeper Kyle Durham as the 76th overall pick in (16th Pick, third round) from the University of Connecticut.

28th Pick Overall (Round 1, Pick 28) - Midfielder Martin Luala

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Luala made 22 appearances and registered one goal and two assists for Grand Canyon University during the 2025 season. Prior to joining Grand Canyon University, Luala made 38 appearances for the Phoenix College Bears in the NJCAA Division II from 2023-2024.

Name: Martin Luala

Position: Midfielder

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Previous Club: Grand Canyon University

Pronunciation: MAR-tin loo-AH-lah

58th Pick Overall (Round 2, Pick 28) - Forward Remi Agunbiade

The Toronto, Canada native, Agunbiade made 25 appearances and registered eight goals and two assists for the University of Akron during 2024 and 2025.

Name: Remi Agunbiade

Position: Forward

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Previous Club: University of Akron

Pronunciation: REH-mee ah-goon-bee-AH-day

76th Pick Overall (Round 3, Pick 16) - Goalkeeper Kyle Durham

Durham, a native of Brooklyn, New York, made 16 appearances for the University of Connecticut during the 2025 season, earning All-Big East Second Team honors.

Name: Kyle Durham

Position: Goalkeeper

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Previous Club: University of Connecticut

Pronunciation: KYL DUR-um







