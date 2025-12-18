San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club made a total of three selections in the MLS SuperDraft 2026. SDFC selected midfielder Martin Luala with the 28th overall pick, (28th pick, first round) from Grand Canyon University, forward Remi Agunbiade with the 58th overall pick (28th pick, second round) from the University of Akron, and goalkeeper Kyle Durham as the 76th overall pick in (16th Pick, third round) from the University of Connecticut.
28th Pick Overall (Round 1, Pick 28) - Midfielder Martin Luala
A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Luala made 22 appearances and registered one goal and two assists for Grand Canyon University during the 2025 season. Prior to joining Grand Canyon University, Luala made 38 appearances for the Phoenix College Bears in the NJCAA Division II from 2023-2024.
Name: Martin Luala
Position: Midfielder
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Previous Club: Grand Canyon University
Pronunciation: MAR-tin loo-AH-lah
58th Pick Overall (Round 2, Pick 28) - Forward Remi Agunbiade
The Toronto, Canada native, Agunbiade made 25 appearances and registered eight goals and two assists for the University of Akron during 2024 and 2025.
Name: Remi Agunbiade
Position: Forward
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Previous Club: University of Akron
Pronunciation: REH-mee ah-goon-bee-AH-day
76th Pick Overall (Round 3, Pick 16) - Goalkeeper Kyle Durham
Durham, a native of Brooklyn, New York, made 16 appearances for the University of Connecticut during the 2025 season, earning All-Big East Second Team honors.
Name: Kyle Durham
Position: Goalkeeper
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Previous Club: University of Connecticut
Pronunciation: KYL DUR-um
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025
- Sporting KC Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Five Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Signs Two Dynamo Academy Products - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Selects Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic No. 1 Overall - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Select Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026 - San Diego FC
- Revolution Make Two Selections, Acquire $200K GAM in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Selects Stephane Njike with the 61st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Acquires $400,000 in General Allocation Money; Selects Enzo Dovlo and Noah James in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Selects Defender Zack Lillington, Goalkeeper Andrew Samuels and Midfielder Cooper Forcellini in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Selects Isaac Emojong with the 31st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Draft Defender Ayoub Lajhar - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires 11th Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Drafts Striker Joe Highfield - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic with First Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- Whitecaps FC Acquire General Allocation Money, MLS SuperDraft Pick from Austin FC in Exchange for Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Acquires Winger Jayden Nelson in Trade with Vancouver - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Team Awards for 2025: Honor Evander, Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Humble, TX Goalkeeper Logan Erb as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- 21-Year-Old Centerback Kobi Henry Permanently Acquired by Real Salt Lake - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo
- San Diego FC Acquire Forward Lewis Morgan from the New York Red Bulls
- San Diego FC to Host Pumas UNAM on February 3 in Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Match at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC to Debut in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as They Host Pumas UNAM