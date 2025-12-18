D.C. United Selects Isaac Emojong with the 31st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has selected Utah Valley University midfielder Isaac Emojong with the 31st overall selection in the Second Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Emojong spent two years at Utah Valley University, where he appeared in 33 matches (24 starts), scoring 10 goals and recording three assists from 2024 to 2025. The California native was named to the 2024 WAC All-Freshman Team and the 2025 All-WAC Second Team.







