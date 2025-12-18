21-Year-Old Centerback Kobi Henry Permanently Acquired by Real Salt Lake

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today announced the permanent transfer of 21-year-old centerback Kobi Henry to Utah's Major League Soccer club, following the conclusion of his 2025 loan period from French side Stade de Reims. Henry has signed a new long-term MLS deal, keeping the Trinidadian international centerback on the Wasatch Front for the foreseeable future. With the new two-year agreement, Henry is guaranteed through December, 2027, with an RSL Club option for the 2028 calendar year.

"I'm extremely excited to be signing permanently with RSL," said Henry late Wednesday, upon completion of the transfer agreement from Reims. "Last season on loan taught me a lot, and I feel ready to take the next step. I've been working hard this offseason and can't wait to help our team enjoy a successful season and show the community and all the RSL fans what I can bring."

The 6-foot-2 centerback appeared in just five matches with RSL last season, with an early-season hamstring injury marring a promising start that saw the newcomer start and go the full 90 minutes in each of last February's CONCACAF Champions Cup contests against Costa Rican champions Herediano. Henry made his debut for RSL's MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, going 104 minutes in the shootout tiebreaker loss to El Farolito. That match was one of 14 contests played by Henry for the Monarchs, as the young centerback navigated a pair of concussions in the back half of the season.

"We are pleased to bring Kobi back to Real Salt Lake," said RSL Sporting Director Kurt Schmid. "His foundational development during 2025 paid dividends late in the season, while his abilities on the back line in multiple setups will provide great competition within our roster. We look forward to Kobi's continued growth as a professional."

Henry arrived in Utah last January on loan from Reims, where he had made 21 appearances with the French B side, in addition to 13 matches with Villefranche Beaujolais, from 2023-24. The former U.S. Youth National Team standout signed his first professional contract as a 16-year-old with USL Championship side Orange County SC in 2020, setting that U.S. Division II's transfer record ($700,000) in 2022 to Reims.

Born on April 26, 2004 in Lakeland, Fla., Henry emerged late in 2025 as a mainstay in Trinidad & Tobago's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying setup. Making his debut on Sept. 5 against Curacao, Henry started and played the full 90 minutes in each of his six international contests against fellow CONCACAF nations, scoring twice - his debut goal coming in his third-ever game, a 3-0 win over Bermuda, also finding the back of the net in a 2-2 draw on Nov. 16, also against Bermuda.

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake permanently acquires DF Kobi Henry via transfer from Reims (France) following the conclusion of a 2025 loan, also signing Henry to a new, two-year Major League Soccer contract through December, 2027, with a Club option for the 2028 calendar year.







