Nashville Soccer Club Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club today selected University of Kentucky defender Max Miller and Southern Methodist University (SMU) midfielder Charles-Emile Brunet in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Prior to the draft, Nashville SC traded its First Round pick (20th overall) to Orlando City SC in exchange for 21-year-old defender Thomas Williams.

In the Second Round Nashville SC selected defender Max Miller from the University of Kentucky with the 50th overall pick. Miller, who played for FC Cincinnati's MLS NEXT squad in 2019 and 2020, served as Kentucky's captain during his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons and recorded two goals and 11 assists in 53 career appearances (46 starts) for the Wildcats.

In the Third Round Nashville SC selected midfielder Charles-Emile Brunet from SMU with the 80th overall pick. Brunet, who developed with CF Montréal's Academy, recorded two goals and one assist in 16 appearances (13 starts) as a freshman at Central Arkansas before transferring to SMU his sophomore year where he recorded two goals and six assists in 20 appearances (all starts) for the Mustangs. Prior to attending university in the United States, Brunet played three seasons for Collège Ahuntsic in Montreal and was named Most Valuable Player for both team and league in 2023 as well as a Canadian Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist.

Max Miller (Defender, University of Kentucky) with the 50th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Charles-Emile Brunet (Midfielder, Southern Methodist University) with the 80th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

MAX MILLER

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthdate: 3/9/2003

Age: 22

Hometown: Lexington, Ky.

Nationality: American

Last club: University of Kentucky

How Acquired: Selected by Nashville SC with the 50th pick in the Second Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

CHARLES-EMILE BRUNET

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 145 lbs.

Birthdate: 11/26/2003

Age: 22

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

Last club: Southern Methodist University

How Acquired: Selected by Nashville SC with the 80th pick in the Third Round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft







