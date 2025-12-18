Houston Dynamo FC Selects Five Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Signs Two Dynamo Academy Products

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC capped off an eventful day by selecting five players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, including a bold trade up to the 11th overall pick to select goal-scoring striker Joe Highfield out of the University of Portland. The Superdraft followed two exciting Homegrown signings earlier in the day in Humble, TX goalkeeper Logan Erb and Missouri City, TX defender Reese Miller.

Erb, regarded as one of the top collegiate goalkeepers in the country, joins the Dynamo following an outstanding two-year stint at NC State University, where he totaled 36 appearances, 15 shutouts, and 94 saves. Miller, a promising young outside back, completed a four-year career at the University of Virginia, making 55 appearances (42 starts) while helping the Cavaliers record eight clean sheets, along with six goals and five assists. Notably, Erb is the 18th Dynamo Academy product to sign as a Homegrown Player with the first team, while Miller is the 19th.

This year's SuperDraft consisted of five selections, including Highfield with the 11th overall pick (acquired in a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes during the draft), Calem Tommy with the 39th overall pick, Agustin Resch with the 69th overall pick, Austin Brummett with the 78th overall pick and Gilberto Rivera with the 88th overall pick (acquired in a trade with San Diego FC ahead of the draft).

Highfield appeared in 38 matches (29 starts) over two seasons at the University of Portland. The striker totaled 18 goals and eight assists and helped lead the Pilots to a 14-2-4 (WLD) overall record during the 2025 season, including a 12-1-1 (WLD) home record and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship. Notably, Highfield led the team in goals (11) during the 2025 season.

Tommy completed a four-year career at NC State University, where he made 72 appearances (48 starts) and helped the Wolfpack reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament final following a 16-3-4 (WLD) season record finish, as well as a Sweet 16 appearance in 2024.

Resch featured in 47 matches (42 starts) for Seton Hall University, recording five goals and three assists. Notably, the Argentina native was recently named to the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's All-America First Team, and in 2024, he earned Second Team All-BIG EAST honors and BIG EAST All-Academic team honors. He also started in all eight of the Pirates' clean sheets during the 2024 season, the program's most since 2004.

Brummett made 20 appearances (19 starts) for the University of Connecticut during the 2025 season, leading the team in goals with a career-high 10 and points with a career-high of 24. The forward helped guide the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 after scoring a brace in UConn's 3-1 victory over Cornell University in the second round and earned 2025 All-BIG EAST Third Team honors. Prior to UConn, Brummett began his collegiate career at San Diego State University, where he made 52 appearances (43 starts), while totaling 14 goals and 10 assists.

Rivera concluded his junior season at San Jose State University with 52 appearances (44 starts), recording three goals and 10 assists. He helped the Spartans reach back-to-back Western Athletic Conference Men's Soccer Tournament finals in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, Rivera earned 2025 First Team All-Far West Region honors, 2025 WAC All-Tournament Team honors, 2025 First Team All-WAC honors and 2024 WAC All-Tournament Team honors.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.