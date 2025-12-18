Houston Dynamo FC Sign Humble, TX Goalkeeper Logan Erb as Homegrown Player

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the signing of goalkeeper Logan Erb to a first team contract as a Homegrown Player through 2026 with Club options through the 2028-29 season.

Notably, the Humble, Texas goalkeeper is the 18th Dynamo Academy product to sign as a Homegrown Player with the first team and the sixth signed by President of Soccer Pat Onstad since he took charge of soccer operations in February 2022.

"Logan is one of the best goalkeepers in collegiate soccer this year, evidenced by his leadership in NC State's run to the 2025 NCAA Championship final and his ACC Goalkeeper of the Year honors," said Onstad. "Logan's natural and instinctual shot stopping skillset has been on display since he joined the Dynamo Academy as an up-and-coming talent seven years ago, and his trajectory was only accelerated by a decorated collegiate career. We want to sincerely thank Logan's parents, Trina and Fred, Texans SC (now RISE SC), and everyone who supported him along his journey to become a professional player for his hometown team. We are thrilled to welcome Logan back home to Houston and look forward to his continued development within our player pathway system."

The 21-year-old goalkeeper joins the Dynamo following an outstanding two-year stint at North Carolina State University where he totaled 36 appearances, 15 shutouts and 94 saves. Most recently, Erb, who has played a significant role in the Wolfpack's recent resurgence into a national soccer power, helped lead the team to the 2025 NCAA Men's Division I Soccer Championship final, as well as a Sweet 16 appearance in 2024.

Regarded as one of the top collegiate goalkeepers in the country, Erb earned the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Goalkeeper of the year award. He led the conference in shutouts (12), saves (58) and save percentage (82%) across 23 appearances, as NC State finished the season with a 16-3-4 (WLD) record, including a 5-0-1 (WLD) away from home record, the best away record in the ACC. He also earned All-South Region honors after being named to the 2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA D1 Men's All-South Region First Team.

Erb joined the Dynamo Academy at the age of 13 from local club Texans SC (which merged with RISE SC in 2019) and soon became a rising star that quickly moved up the ranks. Notably, the shot stopper earned a callup to the U-17 squad at just 15 years old, which was followed by participation in the first team's preseason preparations at 16 years old. He also made his professional debut for Houston Dynamo 2, Houston's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, in 2022, recording his first professional clean sheet.

Erb comes from a family of sports enthusiasts, with his mother playing softball from a young age and his father closely following football, baseball and soccer, while his brother's soccer involvement at the high school level sparked Erb's passion for the game. The goalkeeper grew up in Humble, Texas, and attended Atascocita High School for his freshman year before transitioning to online schooling with the Dynamo Academy.

Prior to his time at NC State, Erb started his collegiate journey at San Diego State University where he earned the starting role in goal for his sophomore season in 2023. He recorded 17 appearances, 49 saves and a save percentage of 73.1% during that season, while also being named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team after leading the conference in shutouts and saves.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Logan Erb to a first team contract as a Homegrown Player through 2026 with Club options through the 2028-29 season.

LOGAN ERB BIO:

NAME: Logan Erb

POSITION: Goalkeeper

DATE OF BIRTH: January 7, 2004 (21)

HOMETOWN: Houston, Texas

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 3 in.

WEIGHT: 200 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: NC State (NCAA)

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA







Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.