Houston Dynamo FC Acquires 11th Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Drafts Striker Joe Highfield
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC acquired the 11th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $75,000 2026 General Allocation Money and $75,000 2027 General Allocation Money.
With the 11th pick, the Dynamo selected University of Portland forward Joe Highfield. Houston still holds the 39th, 69th, 78th and 88th overall selections. Click HERE to follow today's 2026 MLS SuperDraft live tracker.
Transaction: Houston Dynamo receives the 11th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the San Jose Earthquake in exchange for $75,000 2026 General Allocation Money and $75,000 2027 General Allocation Money.
