Timbers Select Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026

December 18, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today selected three players from MLS SuperDraft 2026, including midfielder Justin McLean from North Carolina State in the first round (No. 15 overall), forward Colin Griffith from Maryland in the second round (No. 45 overall), and midfielder Lucas Fernandez Kim from Oregon State in the third round (No. 75 overall).

"We are pleased with this year's draft results, and credit to our group here that has led our efforts with our NCAA scouting and MLS Superdraft preparation. Justin [McLean] was someone we saw as being a top option for us at a positional need in the midfield with our first-round pick," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "We believe he can put himself in consideration for a first team contract with a strong showing in preseason."

McLean, 21, made 22 appearances (19 starts) in his lone season at North Carolina State (2025), tallying three goals and five assists for the Wolfpack. The Atlanta native previously played for Georgia State (2022-24) where he recorded 49 appearances (43 starts) for the Panthers. In his three years at Georgia State, McLean registered 12 goals and 11 assists in over 2,900 minutes played.

"With our second selection, we saw an opportunity for a high reward scenario. Colin [Griffith] is an attacking player that we have followed for a while, and we had rated highly back in the 2024 season before sustaining an injury that kept him out this past year. We can utilize preseason to evaluate where he is at physically, but we are excited with his potential," added Grabavoy. "Lucas [Fernandez Kim] was a player that we tracked closely this year while playing close by at Oregon State, and we are looking forward to giving him an opportunity with the club this preseason."

Griffith, 21, registered 46 appearances (26 starts) for the University of Maryland (2022-25). In his four seasons with the Terrapins, he registered nine goals and six assists in nearly 2,500 collegiate minutes played. Notably, Griffith earned an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2024 during his junior season after amassing six goals and an assist in 19 appearances (all starts) for Maryland.

Fernadez Kim, 22, made 70 total collegiate appearances (64 starts) in his four-year career. With UC Davis (2022-24), he registered 53 games played (47 starts) and 10 goal contributions (2G, 8A). Playing for Oregon State in 2025, the Berkeley, California native recorded 17 appearances (all starts) for the Beavers, tallying two goals and four assists and earning All-WCC Second Team honors.

Portland Timbers MLS SuperDraft 2026 Assets

Justin McLean

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 02/16/2004

Height: 6-0

College: North Carolina State

Citizenship: United States

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Colin Griffith

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 05/11/2004

Height: 5-10

College: Maryland

Citizenship: United States

Hometown: Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Lucas Fernandez Kim

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 10/31/2003

Height: 6-0

College: Oregon State

Citizenship: United States

Hometown: Berkeley, California







