Timbers Select Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today selected three players from MLS SuperDraft 2026, including midfielder Justin McLean from North Carolina State in the first round (No. 15 overall), forward Colin Griffith from Maryland in the second round (No. 45 overall), and midfielder Lucas Fernandez Kim from Oregon State in the third round (No. 75 overall).
"We are pleased with this year's draft results, and credit to our group here that has led our efforts with our NCAA scouting and MLS Superdraft preparation. Justin [McLean] was someone we saw as being a top option for us at a positional need in the midfield with our first-round pick," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "We believe he can put himself in consideration for a first team contract with a strong showing in preseason."
McLean, 21, made 22 appearances (19 starts) in his lone season at North Carolina State (2025), tallying three goals and five assists for the Wolfpack. The Atlanta native previously played for Georgia State (2022-24) where he recorded 49 appearances (43 starts) for the Panthers. In his three years at Georgia State, McLean registered 12 goals and 11 assists in over 2,900 minutes played.
"With our second selection, we saw an opportunity for a high reward scenario. Colin [Griffith] is an attacking player that we have followed for a while, and we had rated highly back in the 2024 season before sustaining an injury that kept him out this past year. We can utilize preseason to evaluate where he is at physically, but we are excited with his potential," added Grabavoy. "Lucas [Fernandez Kim] was a player that we tracked closely this year while playing close by at Oregon State, and we are looking forward to giving him an opportunity with the club this preseason."
Griffith, 21, registered 46 appearances (26 starts) for the University of Maryland (2022-25). In his four seasons with the Terrapins, he registered nine goals and six assists in nearly 2,500 collegiate minutes played. Notably, Griffith earned an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2024 during his junior season after amassing six goals and an assist in 19 appearances (all starts) for Maryland.
Fernadez Kim, 22, made 70 total collegiate appearances (64 starts) in his four-year career. With UC Davis (2022-24), he registered 53 games played (47 starts) and 10 goal contributions (2G, 8A). Playing for Oregon State in 2025, the Berkeley, California native recorded 17 appearances (all starts) for the Beavers, tallying two goals and four assists and earning All-WCC Second Team honors.
Portland Timbers MLS SuperDraft 2026 Assets
Justin McLean
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: 02/16/2004
Height: 6-0
College: North Carolina State
Citizenship: United States
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Colin Griffith
Position: Forward
Birthdate: 05/11/2004
Height: 5-10
College: Maryland
Citizenship: United States
Hometown: Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
Lucas Fernandez Kim
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: 10/31/2003
Height: 6-0
College: Oregon State
Citizenship: United States
Hometown: Berkeley, California
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025
- Timbers Select Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Select Three Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Selects Six in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Select Four Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Five Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Signs Two Dynamo Academy Products - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Selects Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic No. 1 Overall - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Select Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026 - San Diego FC
- Revolution Make Two Selections, Acquire $200K GAM in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Selects Stephane Njike with the 61st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Acquires $400,000 in General Allocation Money; Selects Enzo Dovlo and Noah James in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Selects Defender Zack Lillington, Goalkeeper Andrew Samuels and Midfielder Cooper Forcellini in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Selects Isaac Emojong with the 31st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Draft Defender Ayoub Lajhar - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires 11th Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Drafts Striker Joe Highfield - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic with First Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- Whitecaps FC Acquire General Allocation Money, MLS SuperDraft Pick from Austin FC in Exchange for Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Acquires Winger Jayden Nelson in Trade with Vancouver - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Team Awards for 2025: Honor Evander, Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Humble, TX Goalkeeper Logan Erb as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- 21-Year-Old Centerback Kobi Henry Permanently Acquired by Real Salt Lake - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Select Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026
- Timbers Shedule Set for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Partnership with Bank of America to Become Front-Of-Jersey Partner
- Timbers Re-Sign Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte to Multi-Year Contract
- Timbers Midfielder David Da Costa Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery