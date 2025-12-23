Timbers Sign Defender Eric Miller to New Contract

December 23, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed free agent defender Eric Miller to a one-year deal through the 2026 season, the club announced today.

"Eric has continued to have an important presence and role since arriving in Portland," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "He leads by example with his professionalism every single day, and we are excited to have him back with us for the 2026 MLS Season."

Miller, 32, returns to Portland ahead of the 2026 campaign after registering 16 appearances for the Timbers in the 2025 campaign. In three seasons with the club, Miller has recorded one goal and three assists in 62 matches played. Across his 12-year career, the veteran defender has made 228 MLS appearances (159 starts), including playoffs.

"Having the opportunity to re-sign Eric is fantastic for the squad. He's a natural leader with a great character, and provides depth in several positions," Timbers head coach Phil Neville shared. "His experience in MLS is invaluable to this group and will help the team drive forward."

Originally drafted by the Montreal Impact as the fifth overall pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, Miller featured in multi-year stints with Montreal (2014-15), Colorado Rapids (2016-17), Minnesota United FC (2018-19), New York City FC (2019) and Nashville SC (2020-22) before signing with Portland in 2023.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign defender Eric Miller to a one-year deal through the 2026 season.

Portland Timbers 2026 Roster

*as of Dec. 23

Goalkeepers (3): Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (9): Brandon Bye, Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders (5): David Ayala, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (7): Antony, Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez, Kristoffer Velde







