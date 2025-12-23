Minnesota United Acquires $1.5 Million from Austin FC in Exchange for Midfielder Joseph Rosales

Published on December 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has traded Honduran international midfielder Joseph Rosales to Austin FC, and in exchange, has received $1,500,000 via a cash for player trade. Additionally, MNUFC will also retain a percentage of a future trade or transfer fee if the player is traded or sold above a certain monetary amount.

"It has been a pleasure for everyone at Minnesota United to watch Joseph make a meaningful impact over the past five-and-a-half seasons as a Loon. Since joining the club, Joseph has grown and developed into a consistent contributor in Major League Soccer and earned recognition at the international level with the Honduran national team," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We are incredibly proud of Joseph's development, and this move represents an opportunity that benefits both the club and the player at this stage. We thank him for his dedication and contributions to Minnesota United both on and off the pitch, and we wish him nothing but the best with Austin FC."

Joseph Rosales initially arrived in Minnesota United on loan from CA Independiente of the Liga Panameña de Fútbol in August 2021. Following the end of the 2022 campaign, Rosales became a permanent transfer for the club.

With the Loons, Rosales made 128 game appearances, 80 starts, across all competitions, having provided 20 assists with five goals scored throughout his time in Minnesota. During the 2025 season, Rosales made 33 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Rosales currently plays for the Honduras Men's National Team, where he has made 34 appearances, recently playing in every match during Honduras' run for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Transaction: Minnesota United trades midfielder Joseph Rosales to Austin FC, and in exchange, receives $1,500,000 via a cash for player trade. MNUFC also retains a percentage of a future trade or transfer fee if the player is traded or sold above a certain monetary amount.







