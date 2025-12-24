Revolution Acquire U22 Midfielder Brooklyn Raines from Houston Dynamo FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have acquired United States youth international Brooklyn Raines in a cash-for-player trade from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for $1.6 million. New England could send an additional $400,000 to Houston if certain conditions are met. The club has signed the 20-year-old midfielder via the MLS U22 Initiative through the 2028-29 season with a club option for 2029-30.

Raines, a finalist for 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year, carries more than 100 professional appearances with Houston, Houston Dynamo 2, and El Paso Locomotive. In MLS, Raines owns 45 regular season appearances with 27 starts over the last four seasons. In 2025, the midfielder set career highs in appearances (22) and starts (20), resulting in a spot on the prestigious MLS 22 Under 22 List. Raines helped Houston win the 2023 U.S. Open Cup, scoring the game-winning goal in their opening match of the tournament.

"Brooklyn Raines is a high-upside player who has already demonstrated his ability to influence games in MLS and with the U.S. Youth National teams," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "He is a young midfielder who has shown steady growth throughout his early career, resulting in a breakout 2025 season that earned him valuable experience at this year's Under-20 World Cup. Under our coaching staff's guidance, I believe Brooklyn will thrive at our club in the years ahead."

Raines represents the United States at the youth international level, recently playing under Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile last September. Raines appeared in all five tournament matches, starting four, and tallied a goal and an assist on the quarterfinal run. In total, Raines has made 18 appearances at the U-20 level, including five starts at the 2024 U-20 Concacaf Championship, and four additional outings for the U.S. U-19s. To close 2025, Raines captained the U.S. U-21 team, led by new Revolution Assistant Coach Michael Morris, for a pair of November friendlies against Denmark and Serbia.

"I know Brooklyn very well as a person and as a player. He is someone whose qualities fit our style of play, and his mentality is aligned with the culture that we want to build," Mitrović said. "While he has very high potential, he has already been an impactful player in MLS. I believe he can help our team win now, and we can support his development even more in the future. I'm really looking forward to having him with us."

Raines, who was born in Liberia and raised in Chicago after being adopted at 15 months old, began his professional career with USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive in 2021. He then signed with Houston ahead of the 2022 season, logging 37 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro before breaking into the senior squad. As a youth player, he starred for the Barça Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Ariz., which he joined at age 13.

Revolution players will report to Foxborough for preseason on January 10 to kick off preseason, ahead of the 2026 MLS season regular opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC. Watch every MLS match this season on Apple TV.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquired American midfielder Brooklyn Raines in a cash-for-player trade from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for $1.6 million and signed him via the MLS U22 Initiative through the 2028-29 season, with a club option for 2029-30, on Dec. 23, 2025. New England could send an additional $400,000 to Houston if certain conditions are met. Houston may retain a percentage of his future sell-on rights if the player is transferred above a certain monetary amount.

