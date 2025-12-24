Colorado Rapids Acquire Forward Dante Sealy from CF Montréal

Published on December 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has acquired forward Dante Sealy from CF Montréal via trade. In exchange, Colorado will be sending $1,900,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) plus up to $600,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. The GAM will be distributed over the next two seasons, with $1,150,000 being sent in 2026 and $750,000 in 2027. Montréal may retain a sell-on percentage should Sealy be transferred above a specified amount.

"We are excited to bring a talent like Dante into our current group,' said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "His experience within the league and in Europe combined with a clinical eye for goal and strong athletic profile will add greatly to our attacking group."

Sealy, 22, will join Colorado following a career season at CF Montréal in 2025. The forward logged career highs in goals (9), assists, (2), games played (30), games started (28), and total minutes (2,426). In the final nine games of the MLS regular season, he caught fire, tallying seven goal contributions with six goals and one assist. Sealy found this success in Montréal after spending the previous four seasons in the FC Dallas system.

"Delighted to bring Dante in," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He adds a new dimension to the squad with his ability to dominate in one v. one situations and he gives us left-footed balance in the front half of the pitch. We believe he will help us attack and press in different ways. In our conversations, I was very impressed with his drive and ambition - he's the exact personality we want to bring into the group."

The forward began his professional career with FC Dallas, where he signed a Homegrown contract in February of 2019 after spending most of his youth within the club's academy. After making his MLS debut on September 9, 2020, Sealy spent four seasons with Dallas, recording two goals and one assist over 38 appearances. During his tenure there, Sealy was sent on loan to the PSV Eindhoven U-21 team from 2021-2023. Over the course of his two seasons in the Netherlands, Sealy featured in 57 matches, logging 2,734 minutes while tallying six goals and one assist.

At the international level, Sealy has experience at both the youth and senior national team levels. The Brooklyn, New York, born player came up through the U.S. youth international ranks, appearing for U16, U17, and U20 age groups. The forward then became available for selection for the Trinidad and Tobago senior national team - alongside current Rapid Wayne Frederick - where he has excelled as of late. In his international debut on June 2, 2025, Sealy immediately opened his international account, tallying two goals against St. Kitts and Nevis in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Sealy has ten total appearances for his nation with nine starts, having logged four total goals at the international level.

Soon after signing his Homegrown contract in 2019, Sealy was sent to North Texas SC of USL League One at the time, where he played a role in the club earning the league title at the end of the year. The forward made 19 total appearances with the club, recording one goal and three assists.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire forward Dante Sealy from CF Montréal via trade in exchange for $1,900,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) plus up to $600,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. The GAM will be distributed over the next two seasons, with $1,150,000 being sent in 2026 and $750,000 in 2027. Montréal may retain a sell-on percentage should Sealy be transferred above a specified amount.

DANTE SEALY

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11

Weight: 176 lbs

Date of birth: April 17, 2003

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Last club: CF Montréal

Acquisition date: December 23, 2025







Major League Soccer Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.