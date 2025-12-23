Austin FC Trades for Joseph Rosales

Published on December 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club acquired Honduran international defender/midfielder Joseph Rosales from Minnesota United FC via a cash-for-player trade in exchange for $1,500,000. Minnesota may also retain a percentage of a future trade or transfer fee if the player is traded or sold above a certain monetary amount.

Rosales then signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Austin, guaranteed through June 2029 with an option for the 2029-30 season.

Rosales, 25, spent the last four (4) seasons in Minnesota. A versatile player capable of playing as a left back, in wide midfield, or as a box-to-box midfielder, he made 128 appearances for the Loons across all competitions, recording five (5) goals and 18 assists.

At the senior international level, Rosales has made 34 appearances for Honduras. He started all five (5) of Honduras' matches in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup as the team reached the semifinals, and featured in 9 of Honduras' 10 matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Prior to his time in MLS, Rosales began his professional career with CA Independiente in Panama, playing 34 matches and helping the club win Liga Panameña de Fútbol Clausura titles in 2019 and 2020.

Rosales will occupy a Senior roster slot on the Austin FC roster. He holds a U.S. Green Card and as a U.S. Permanent Resident does not occupy an international roster slot.

Transaction: Austin FC agrees to cash-for-player trade with Minnesota United FC. Austin acquires defender/midfielder Joseph Rosales in exchange for $1,500,000. Rosales signs a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Austin, guaranteed through June 2029 with an option for the 2029-30 season.

Player Details: Name: Joseph Rosales Position: Defender/Midfielder Height: 5'11" Date of Birth: November 6, 2000 Age: 25 Birthplace: Tegucigalpa, Honduras Nationality: Honduran Last club: Minnesota United FC How acquired: Trade with Minnesota United FC Roster Designations: Senior

Current Austin FC Roster (25)

Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver

Defenders (10): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Joseph Rosales, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas

Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff

Forwards/Wingers (6): CJ Fodrey, Jayden Nelson, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez







Major League Soccer Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.