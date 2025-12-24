D.C. United Signs MLS Veteran and U.S. International Goalkeeper Sean Johnson as a Free Agent

Published on December 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed Major League Soccer and USMNT veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson as a free agent. The Black-and-Red has signed Johnson to a one-and-a-half-year contract through June 2027.

"Sean is an experienced and proven goalkeeper who has consistently performed at a high level throughout his career," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He brings valuable international experience having represented the U.S. Men's National Team, and his leadership and competitive mentality will elevate our entire team. Sean is a proven winner having won the 2021 MLS Cup with New York, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Black-and-Red family."

Johnson, 36, has spent the past three seasons with Toronto FC, after joining the club in January of 2023 from New York City FC. The MLS veteran goalkeeper made 31 league appearances (31 starts) for Toronto this past 2025 season, recording seven clean sheets and 111 saves which ranked 5th in MLS. He became the fourth player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season clean sheets with Toronto in 2024. Johnson made 76 MLS appearances (76 starts) for Toronto FC, amassing 244 saves and 22 clean sheets.

Prior to joining Toronto, Johnson spent six seasons with New York City FC where he won the club's first ever MLS Cup in 2021. He joined New York City FC on December 11, 2016 after being acquired from Atlanta United. In his first season with New York, Johnson started all 32 matches, recording eight clean sheets and 100 saves, helping the club reach the quarterfinals of the MLS Playoffs. Johnson would make club history in 2021, helping New York win its first ever MLS Cup Championship. That season he made 33 starts with 99 saves and 10 clean sheets on his way to earning himself MLS Cup MVP honors after helping NYCFC defeat the Portland Timbers 3-5 in a penalty kick shootout. The following 2022 season, Johnson would win the Campeones Cup with New York after defeating Mexico's Atlas Guadalajara and he was also named an MLS All-Star. In six seasons with New York City FC, Johnson made 206 appearances with 60 clean sheets across all competitions.

The Georgia native was drafted 51st overall in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft by the Chicago Fire, where he spent six seasons. Johnson made his professional debut for Chicago on June 29, 2010, in a U.S. Open Cup match. He would make his MLS debut on Aug. 1, 2010, in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy. The following 2011 season, Johnson ranked 7th in MLS in clean sheets with seven and helped Chicago reach the U.S. Open Cup final. In 2012, he ranked 3rd in saves in 2012 with 108 and 4th with a 74% save percentage. In six seasons with Chicago, Johnson made 191 appearances with 41 clean sheets across all competitions.

The veteran goalkeeper has represented the United States at the international level, appearing in 13 matches across all competitions. Johnson made his national team debut on Jan. 21, 2011 in a 1-1 international friendly draw against Chile. He has made three Gold Cup appearances, his first being in 2013 where he recorded a clean sheet and helped the United States defeat Costa Rica 1-0 in the Group stage. Johnson was also on the USMNT roster for three Gold Cup Championship in 2013, 2017, and 2021. His most recent appearance was in the 2023 Gold Cup where he helped the U.S. defeat St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0, recording his 11th clean sheet for his country.

Sean Johnson

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Lilburn, GA

Country: United States of America

Birthday: May 31, 1989

Age: 36

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 216 lbs.

Status: Domestic

Transaction: D.C. United has signed MLS veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson as a Free Agent. The Black-and-Red has signed Johnson to a one-and-a-half-year contract through June 2027.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.