D.C. United Acquire Defender Sean Nealis from Red Bull New York in Exchange for $350,000 Total General Allocation Money (GAM)
Published on December 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired defender Sean Nealis from Red Bull New York in exchange for $350,000 total General Allocation Money (GAM). Red Bull will receive $200,000 in 2026 GAM and an additional $150,000 in 2027 GAM.
"We are thrilled to be adding a defender to our team with Sean's attributes and leadership qualities," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He brings impressive physicality and tactical awareness and has valuable MLS playoff experience. We are excited to welcome him to the group as we continue strengthening our roster ahead of the upcoming season."
Nealis has spent the past seven seasons with Red Bull New York, appearing in over 187 matches across all competitions since 2019. The defender ranked second in MLS in aerials won for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023 and played a key role in New York's 2024 MLS Cup Playoff run. In 2024, Nealis started 29 of 33 matches, ranking second on the team in aerial duels (111) and clearances (47), while adding four assists on his way to an Eastern Conference Championship. This past season, he appeared in 29 matches (23 starts), scoring one goal in 2,147 minutes played across all competitions.
The 28-year-old was selected in the Second Round of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by the Red Bulls and made his league debut in a 1-1 league draw against the Columbus Crew on March 2, 2019. Nealis scored his first career goal in a 3-1 league win over FC Dallas on May 11, 2019. Across seven seasons with New York, the defender has amassed 15,479 minutes played, scoring five goals and recording seven assists.
The New York native played four years of collegiate soccer at Hofstra University from 2015 to 2018, where he was named the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year. Nealis appeared in 73 matches (70 starts) for Hofstra, scoring four goals and recording three assists before being drafted in 2019.
Sean Nealis
Position: Defender
Birthplace: Massapequa, NY
Country: United States
Birthday: January 13, 1997
Age: 28
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 174 lbs.
Status: Domestic
