Colorado Rapids Launch 'One Club, One Legacy'
Published on December 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the launch of 'One Club, One Legacy,' a platform in which the club is making a renewed commitment to continuous dialogue and engagement with Rapids fans, supporters, and the broader Colorado soccer community. The platform will see the club execute a series of surveys, focus groups, and fan forums to solicit feedback directly from the Rapids fan base.
"One Club, One Legacy started as a simple idea to slow down, really listen, and learn from our fans and the wider soccer community," said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer, Haley Durmer. "As we celebrate 30 years of Rapids soccer and look ahead to a landmark moment for the sport in the United States - with the World Cup on the horizon and major changes coming to MLS in 2027 - we want our fans right there with us shaping what comes next. Our purpose is to build an energizing, inspiring, and winning legacy with our fans. This is their club, and we're excited to build its next chapter together in lockstep with the Rapids community."
In the coming months, the Rapids will continue to engage fans through town-hall style forums, focus groups, and surveys. A rescheduled Fan Forum and updated matchday survey will also be launched at the start of the 2026 MLS season.
"Recent conversations and research have indicated that we continue to look at the club's brand identity, including the name, crest and colors, Durmer said. "These elements matter deeply to fans, and it's important that they play a role in helping define their club's future."
In addition to the brand identity, as part of 'One Club, One Legacy' platform, the Rapids will also be evaluating a series of short and long-term solutions in the following areas:
Matchday Fan Experience
Concessions
Retail
Video Board & Technology
In-Match Entertainment
The South Bank and Supporters' Experience
Premium Spaces
Parking & Existing the Stadium
Community & Grassroots Efforts
Access to Soccer & Youth Programming
The club has partnered with three industry leaders to support the project in Monigle, Name & Number and ModestWorks. Based in Denver, Monigle is one of the country's largest independent brand experience and research consultancies. Name & Number, a soccer-specific marketing and creative agency specializing in marketing strategy, content production and creative services. ModestWorks is a strategic design studio specializing in the development of memorable brands across sport, fashion, and culture.
Fans can visit rapids96.com/OCOL for more information on One Club, One Legacy and additional ways to be involved. All fans are encouraged to share what the Colorado Rapids mean to them and what they want to see from their club.
