Colorado Rapids Launch 'One Club, One Legacy'

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  The Colorado Rapids announced today the launch of 'One Club, One Legacy,' a platform in which the club is making a renewed commitment to continuous dialogue and engagement with Rapids fans, supporters, and the broader Colorado soccer community. The platform will see the club execute a series of surveys, focus groups, and fan forums to  solicit  feedback directly from the Rapids fan base.    

"One Club, One Legacy started as a simple idea to slow down, really listen, and learn from our fans and the wider soccer community," said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer, Haley  Durmer. "As we celebrate 30 years of Rapids soccer and look ahead to a landmark moment for the sport in the United States - with the World Cup on the horizon and major changes coming to MLS in 2027 - we want our fans right there with us shaping what comes next. Our purpose is to build an energizing, inspiring, and winning legacy with our fans. This is their club, and  we're  excited to build its next chapter together in lockstep with the Rapids community." 

In the coming months, the Rapids  will  continue to engage fans through town-hall style forums, focus groups, and surveys. A rescheduled  Fan  Forum and updated matchday survey will also be launched at the start of the 2026 MLS season.

"Recent conversations and research have  indicated  that we continue to look at the  club's  brand identity, including the name,  crest  and colors,  Durmer  said.  "These elements matter deeply to fans, and it's important that they play a role in helping define their club's future." 

In addition to the brand identity, as part of 'One Club, One Legacy' platform, the Rapids  will  also  be evaluating  a series of  short and long-term solutions in the  following areas:  

Matchday Fan Experience  

Concessions  

Retail  

Video Board & Technology 

In-Match Entertainment 

The South Bank and Supporters' Experience  

Premium Spaces  

Parking & Existing the Stadium  

Community & Grassroots Efforts  

Access to Soccer & Youth Programming   

The club has partnered with three industry leaders to support the project in  Monigle, Name & Number and  ModestWorks.  Based in Denver,  Monigle  is one of the country's largest independent  brand  experience  and research consultancies.  Name & Number,  a soccer-specific marketing and creative agency specializing in marketing strategy, content  production  and creative services.  ModestWorks  is a strategic design studio specializing in the development of memorable brands across sport, fashion, and culture.  

Fans can visit  rapids96.com/OCOL  for  more information  on  One  Club,  One  Legacy and  additional  ways  to be involved.  All fans are encouraged  to share what the Colorado Rapids  mean  to them  and  what they want to see from their club.   







