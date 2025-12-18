Colorado Rapids Select Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - In the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, the Colorado Rapids selected forward Mamadou Billo Diop (first round, 6th overall), forward Mitchell Baker (first round, 10th overall), forward Wahabu Musah (first round, 26th overall), defender Asher Hestad (second round, 56th overall), midfielder Koven Johnson (third round, 70th overall), and defender Jabari De Coteau (third round, 86th overall).

Additionally, in the first round, the Rapids acquired the No. 44th overall pick $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for the No. 19th overall pick from Sporting Kansas City. In the second round, the club acquired $70,000 in 2027 GAM from FC Dallas in exchange for the 40th and 44th overall selections.

"From a roster-building perspective, we were focused on adding players who fit both our positional needs and our long-term development pathway," said Director of Player Personnel Brian Crookham. "This group brings a combination of production, versatility, and competitive experience at a high level, and we're excited about how each player projects within our system as they look to transition into the professional game."

Diop is following a standout 2025 campaign with Colorado Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, where he was named the club's Player of the Year and earned the Golden Boot after scoring 14 goals while adding two assists across 1,614 minutes. In his first season with the club, the Senegalese striker emerged as a consistent threat in the final third, recording two braces and a hat trick, and earning Player of the Matchweek honors in August along with MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month recognition in September. Diop's production helped propel Rapids 2 into the postseason as they won the Western Conference Final and advanced to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup for the first time in club history,

Baker, a sophomore at Georgetown, started all 21 matches during the 2025 season, ranking second on the squad in scoring with 14 goals and three assists for 31 points, while his five game-winning goals led the BIG EAST Conference and ranked sixth nationally. The forward earned unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST honors, was named First Team All-East Region by the United Soccer Coaches, and was selected as a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, marking his first national recognition for the award. Baker was also named BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week once during the season, earned three weekly honor roll selections, and was named to the BIG EAST All-Tournament Team following Georgetown's conference championship run. Prior to Georgetown, he was a two-year starter and captain at Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York, where the program competes as Black Rock FC, earning United Soccer Coaches All-American honors in 2023 and setting the school record with 141 goals scored over two and a half years. A native of Melbourne, Australia, Baker previously competed for Melbourne Victory Academy and earned Golden Boot and MVP honors at Scotch College in 2021.

Musah, a sophomore forward at Clemson, has recorded 12 goals and four assists across two seasons, including two game-winning goals. During his sophomore campaign, he tallied six goals and 12 points and earned his second-straight All-ACC selection after being named to the All-Freshman Team in 2024. Musah was also recognized as a United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Second Team honoree on December 9, 2025, marking the first regional award of his collegiate career, and was named an Academic All-District selection on November 25, 2025. The 6-foot attacker developed at Monteverde Academy, one of the nation's premier high school programs, before continuing his career with the Tigers.

Hestad, a sophomore defender at Washington, has emerged as a key contributor during his redshirt freshman campaign, featuring in 15 matches with 12 starts while logging 910 minutes, including three full 90-minute performances. He earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 7, 2025, after scoring his first career goal in a 3-0 win over Indiana on Oct. 3, later adding his first collegiate assist against Ohio State on Oct. 24. Hestad made his Washington debut at Seattle U on Sept. 8 and his first career start against Gonzaga on Sept. 16, helping secure a shutout, and has started all three NCAA Tournament matches to date. The 6-foot-1 Seattle, Washington native developed with Seattle United and the Seattle Sounders Academy, advancing to the 2023 ECNL National Championship match, winning two Northwest Conference titles, and earning First Team All-Conference honors before joining the Huskies.

Johnson, a sophomore midfielder at High Point, logged 2,109 minutes across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, scoring one goal while establishing himself as a reliable presence in the center of the park. During his freshman campaign in 2024, he appeared in 15 matches with four starts, totaling 701 minutes. Johnson graduated from ASU Prep with summa cum laude honors in May 2024 and previously served as team captain for Arsenal FC of Pittsburgh from 2020-22. He was named to the Best XI at the 2022 U16 USYS National Championships, earned the 2024 Barca Heart Award, and competed in the 2023 and 2024 MLS NEXT Cup, bringing a strong leadership background and competitive pedigree to the midfield.

De Coteau, a junior defender, has appeared in 24 matches across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, logging 679 minutes while contributing to strong defensive performances. During his sophomore campaign in 2024, he featured in 17 matches with three starts, helping the back line post seven shutouts and a 1.12 goals-against average. As a freshman in 2023, he recorded his first collegiate assist and helped the program capture its first BIG EAST Tournament Championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament. A native of Brooklyn, New York, De Coteau developed at Williston Northampton School and competed at the club level with the Brooklyn Italians and Gottschee Academy.

TRANSACTIONS: Colorado Rapids selected forward Mamadou Billo Diop sixth overall, forward Mitchell Baker 10th overall, forward Wahabu Musah 26th overall, defender Asher Hestad 56th overall, midfielder Koven Johnson 70th overall, and midfielder Jabari De Coteau 86th overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

The Rapids also acquired the 44th overall pick and $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Sporting Kansas in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick. The club also acquired $75,000 in 2027 GAM from FC Dallas in exchange for the 40th overall pick and the 44th overall pick to FC Dallas for 75,000 in 2027 GAM.

Mamadou Billo Diop

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Boune, Dakar, Senegal

Nationality: Senegal

Designation: International

Pronunciation: mah-MAH-doo BEE-loh DEE-op

Mitchell Baker

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia

Nationality: Australia

Designation: International

Pronunciation: MITCH-ell BAY-ker

Wahabu Musah

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Nationality: Ghana

Designation: International

Pronunciation: wah-HAH-boo MOO-sah

Asher Hestad

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Seattle, Washington

Nationality: USA

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: ASH-er HESS-tad

Koven Johnson

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Pittsburgh, PA

Nationality: USA

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: KOH-ven JOHN-son

Jabari De Coteau

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Brooklyn, NY

Nationality: USA

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: juh-BAR-ee deh koh-TOH







Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.