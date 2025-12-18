Atlanta United Acquires $400,000 in General Allocation Money; Selects Enzo Dovlo and Noah James in 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United traded the No. 2 selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft to FC Dallas in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money ($350,000 in 2026, $50,000 in 2027) and the No. 12 pick. Atlanta then selected midfielder Enzo Dovlo from the University of North Carolina Greensboro with the No. 12 pick and midfielder Noah James from the University of San Diego with the No. 62 pick.

Dovlo started all 56 of his appearances and recorded 15 goals and 13 assists for UNCG during his three-year collegiate career. As a freshman, the Paris, France native started 16 matches for the Spartans during the 2023 season and recorded his first career assist while playing primarily as a left back, earning All-Southern Conference Freshman Team honors. In 2024, he started all 17 matches and finished with five goals and four assists, including a team-high three game-winning goals. The midfielder was named to the All-SoCon Second Team and won one SoCon Offensive Player of the Week as UNCG finished as SoCon Regular Season Co-Champions. Dovlo had his best statistical season in 2025 as he scored 10 goals and added eight assists in 23 starts, earning First-Team All-SoCon and Third-Team All-America honors. He scored a hat-trick against VCU on Aug. 24 and was named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week. He added one goal and two assists during the postseason as UNCG reached the SoCon Tournament Championship game and the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

James made 60 collegiate appearances across three seasons with two different schools. The Poway, Calif., native began his career at Western Michigan University where he made 44 total appearances, with 42 starts for the Broncos. He was named to the TopDrawer Soccer Freshman Best XI First Team. James then had a breakout season in 2024 with seven goals and four assists leading Western Michigan to the NCAA Tournament second round. The midfielder transferred to the University of San Diego in 2025 and earned All-WCC Second Team honors. He started all 19 matches and tallied two goals and four assists in his junior season as San Diego won its fourth straight WCC Championship.

Player Profiles

Name: Enzo Dovlo

Position: Midfielder

Class: Junior

Birthdate: July 23, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Paris, France

Previous Club: University of North Carolina Greensboro

Transaction: Atlanta United selected Enzo Dovlo out of the University of North Carolina Greensboro with the No. 12 pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Name: Noah James

Position: Midfielder

Class: Junior

Birthdate: August 23, 2005 (20)

Birthplace: Poway, California

Previous Club: University of San Diego

Transaction: Atlanta United selected Noah James out of the University of San Diego with the No. 62 pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft







