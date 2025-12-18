Inter Miami CF Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF selected five players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026. The selections include defender Abdel Talabi from Bryant University (30th overall), midfielder Kenan Hot from Duke University (32nd overall), forward Mamadi Jiana from Bryant University (54th overall), defender Alex Barger from Indiana University (60th overall), and forward Maximilian Kissel from the University of Vermont (90th overall).

Talabi joined Bryant University as a freshman in 2021 and quickly established himself as a centerpiece in the Bulldogs' backline. After making an immediate impact during his sophomore campaign, where he started 14 of 15 matches, Talabi continued to elevate his game throughout his collegiate career. As a senior, he earned All-America East Second Team honors after making 19 appearances and 18 starts. In his graduate season, Talabi enjoyed a standout year, earning First Team All-ECAC, Second Team All-Northeast Region, and First Team All-America East recognition, while recording three goals and two assists and starting every match for Bryant.

Hot is coming off a breakout 2025 season with the Duke Blue Devils. The 21-year-old midfielder led the team in goal contributions with eight goals and four assists, helping guide Duke to the third round of the NCAA Tournament. His postseason run included a crucial game-tying goal in Duke's second-round victory over No. 3-seed Princeton. Prior to his collegiate career, Hot gained valuable professional experience with USL Championship side Hartford Athletic and MLS NEXT Pro's New York Red Bulls II.

Also selected from Bryant University, Jiana entered the draft following a productive season leading the Bulldogs' attack. The forward started 20 matches and appeared in 21 overall during the 2025 campaign, finishing with seven goals-the third-most in the America East Conference. His performances earned him Second Team All-Northeast Region honors, as well as America East Offensive Player of the Week recognition.

Barger, a fullback from Indiana University, was selected with the 60th overall pick. Across three seasons with the Hoosiers, the defender started 54 of the 61 matches in which he appeared, contributing five goals and five assists. Barger played a key role in Indiana's success, helping the program capture Big Ten regular season titles in both 2023 and 2024, along with the Big Ten Tournament championship in 2023.

Rounding out Inter Miami's selections, forward Kissel brings a proven scoring pedigree from the University of Vermont. During the 2025 season, he recorded five goals and four assists in 15 appearances. In his junior campaign in 2024, the New York native totaled 11 goals and earned numerous accolades, including NCAA Tournament Offensive Most Outstanding Player, NCAA All-Tournament Team, and America East All-Conference Second Team honors. Most notably, Kissel scored the game-winning goal in the NCAA Championship match against Marshall, securing the Catamounts' first-ever national championship.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.