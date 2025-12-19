The OG: Own the Original Grass, a Piece of Chase Stadium History

Published on December 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

In truly epic fashion, Chase Stadium's final MLS match was none other than the MLS Cup presented by Audi, a historic finale on our home turf!

And now, you can own a tangible piece of this legacy. Original Grass memorabilia officially launches today, giving fans the rare opportunity to take home an authentic piece of the Chase Stadium pitch. This is the very field where Inter Miami's journey was born and where unforgettable moments unfolded: our inaugural season in 2020, the arrival of Leo Messi, and the Club's first titles, including our first-ever MLS Cup!

Below are the five different options for you to claim a piece of this limited-edition collectible, the O.G.:

Pitch Keyring: Inter Miami CF Field Grass Limited Edition Acrylic Key Ring

This acrylic keychain with etch detailing encapsulates actual grass from the pitch.

Available for purchase via presale now.

Shipment is available worldwide and anticipated to begin in January 2026.

10 Keyring: Inter Miami CF Jersey Grass Limited Edition Acrylic Key Ring

This acrylic keychain in the shape of a jersey with etch detailing encapsulates actual grass from the pitch.

Available for purchase via presale now.

Shipment is available worldwide and anticipated to begin in January 2026.

Mini Ultra Lux Box: Inter Miami CF Chase Stadium Field Grass Mini Ultra Lux Box

A section of the pitch is encapsulated in an acrylic cube in a hinged shoulder box with PU leather and suede interior.

A very exclusive and limited amount is available for purchase via presale now.

Shipment is available worldwide and anticipated to begin around March 2026.

Large Lux: Inter Miami CF Chase Stadium Field Grass Lux Box

A section of the pitch is encapsulated in an acrylic cube and paired with a gold-etched metal ticket, all presented in a luxe presentation box with a premium finish.

A very exclusive and limited amount is available for purchase via presale now.

Shipment is available worldwide and anticipated to begin around March 2026.

Ultra Box: Inter Miami CF Chase Stadium Field Grass Ultra Box

A section of the pitch is encapsulated in an acrylic cube and paired with a gold-etched ticket, all presented in an ultra-luxe presentation box with a piano finish and suede interior.

A very exclusive and limited amount is available for purchase via presale now.

Shipment is available worldwide and anticipated to begin around March 2026.

To order the Original Grass, visit www.FreedomToDream.Shop. All purchases are final.







