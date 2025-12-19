New York CIty FC Re-Signs Midfielder Andrés Perea
Published on December 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC announced today that it has re-signed Midfielder Andrés Perea through the 2027-2028 season, with an option for the 2028-2029 season.
During the 2025 season, Perea had a standout year, making 31 appearances for the 'Boys in Blue,' contributing with three goals and two assists across all competitions. The Colombian Midfielder also earned Etihad Player of the Month honors in October.
Before suffering a season-ending lower-leg injury, Perea played a key role in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, starting all three matches and tallying an assist in the Round One Best-of-Three series to help New York City advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
"The past two-and-a-half years with New York City have been incredibly good for me," said Midfielder Andrés Perea. "I've felt so much love from the City, my teammates, the entire staff, and the fans, making me truly happy here. I'm really excited to sign a new contract with New York City and continue this journey with Los Celestes.
"I think a big part of it is New York City itself, it's just different. For those of us coming from another country, especially from Colombia, everything here feels new. Every plan I make in the City with friends or family feels like a new experience. Even when I return to a place I visited just a month ago, there's always something different to discover. New York City has something magical about it.
"As a team, we're doing everything we can to win another MLS Cup. I will continue to work hard and to develop as a player to achieve that goal. I look forward to this upcoming season, as I truly believe it will be a special one. To the passionate New York City fans, stay with us, support us, and we'll continue to give everything we have to bring more trophies home."
Perea initially joined New York City FC in 2023 via a loan from the Philadelphia Union, before signing with the Club on a permanent basis ahead of the 2024 season. Shortly after, Perea became a consistent presence in the midfield. Since arriving to New York City, the Colombian has made 73 appearances scoring seven goals and providing four assists across all competitions.
Transaction: New York City FC Re-Signs Midfielder Andrés Perea through the 2027-2028 season, with an option through the 2028-2029 season.
New York CIty FC midfielder Andrés Perea
