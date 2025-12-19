Columbus Crew Re-Sign Defender Rudy Camacho

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have re-signed defender Rudy Camacho for the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

"Rudy consistently showed his resiliency, passion for the game and commitment to the Club during a personally challenging 2025 season, and we're glad to have him return and help further solidify our backline in 2026," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall.

"I'm very happy to continue the journey with this incredible Club, where I've created memories that will stay with me for life and hope to create many more this season," said Camacho. "After a difficult season, I can't wait to get back to competition and reunite with Crew fans."

Since joining the Crew via a trade with CF Montréal on July 31, 2023, Camacho has started 35 of 39 regular season appearances and earned MLS All-Star honors in 2024. He anchored the backline for the entirety of the Crew's postseason run in 2023, recording 570 minutes in six starts to help the Black & Gold lift their third MLS Cup. In 2024, the Frenchman started the Crew's five Leagues Cup matches en route to the tournament title, as well as five of six contests during the Club's run to its first Concacaf Champions Cup Final.

During the 2025 preseason, Camacho sustained a thigh injury that sidelined him for the majority of the year. He ultimately returned to the pitch in the 81st minute of the Crew's 4-0 win against FC Cincinnati in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 2.

Before coming to Columbus, Camacho appeared in 128 regular season matches with CF Montréal (126 starts) from 2018-2023, tallying seven goals and one assist. Recognized as CF Montréal's Defensive Player of the Year, Camacho in 2021 tied a club record for goals scored by a defender in a single season with three.

Hailing from L'Arbresle, France, Camacho made his professional debut with AS Nancy's reserve team, contributing in 52 games from 2010-2012. He then moved to AS Lyon-Duchère where he featured in 51 regular season matches and one Coupe de France game from 2012-2014.

Camacho joined CS Sedan Ardennes in 2014 and helped the club earn promotion to the French third division following the 2014-2015 season. From 2015-2016, he served as the team captain while making 29 appearances. He then made the move to Belgian club Waasland-Beveren, where he started a total of 56 games in two seasons in the Jupiler Pro League from 2016-2018. He contributed in eight playoff matches and five Belgian Cup games.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew re-sign defender Rudy Camacho for the 2026 Major League Soccer season, announced on Dec. 19, 2025.







