Red Bull New York Re-Signs Long Island Native Tim Parker

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have re-signed Long Island native Tim Parker, the club announced today. Parker signs a one-year MLS contract through 2026 with an option through June of 2027.

"Tim is a great leader both on and off the field and we are pleased to have him back in our locker room," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "He is a great human being, and we are looking forward to having him on the field, helping our club pursue its goals next season."

Parker, 32, played his first season with the Red Bulls in 2025, after rejoining the club, where he spent three previous seasons with from 2018-2020. Parker made 16 appearances across all competitions for New York last season, where he scored one goal, which was a game-winner in a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal on September 20.

He joined the Red Bulls during the 2018 season after being acquired via trade from Vancouver. In 2018, Parker made 29 MLS appearances and helped the club win the Supporters Shield. He also became the first defender in franchise history to score a goal in the MLS Cup Playoffs, after scoring in the 2018 Eastern Conference Final against Atlanta United FC. He helped anchor New York's backline that gave up a league-low 33 goals and kept a league-high 15 clean sheets in 2018.

In his career, Parker has played for New England Revolution, St. Louis City SC, Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps, and the Red Bulls. While with STL, Parker led the club to topping the Western Conference in their inaugural season in 2023. He was also named to the 2023 MLS All-Star Roster and was an MLS Best XI selection. Parker has made 287 career MLS appearances, where he has scored seven goals and tallied four assists.

"We are excited to keep Tim at the club. He drives the standards in the locker room, and he shows tremendous leadership," said Head Coach Michael Bradley. "Having him continue with the club is a great boost for our group."

Parker was a four-year starter at Saint John's University before beginning his professional career. He helped lead the Red Storm to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2011-2013. Parker made 79 career appearances for St. Johns and was a two-time All-Big East First Team selection and also was named to the NSCAA All-Region First Team in 2012 and 2013.

The defender has also represented the United States at the senior national team level, where he has made two appearances. Parker made his debut on June 2, 2018, in an international friendly against Northern Ireland.

TRANSACTION: Red Bull New York have re-signed defender Tim Parker to a one-year MLS contract through 2026 with an option through June of 2027 on December 19, 2025.







