Inter Miami CF First Team Players Visit Pediatric Cancer Patients Ahead of the Holidays

Published on December 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

In true holiday spirit, Inter Miami CF First Team players, Izzy Boatwright and Tyler Hall paid a visit to Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute yesterday evening to spend quality time with pediatric cancer patients and their families ahead of the upcoming holidays.

Each year, Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute hosts a holiday party for their patients and their families aimed at creating a joyful atmosphere for all receiving pediatric care. Together with Miami Cancer Institute, Inter Miami provided a space for patients to enjoy the wonders of the holidays in lieu of their daily challenges.

Patients and their families spent the evening listening to holiday tunes, indulging in a variety of foods and desserts, and best of all - Santa Claus snuck out of the North Pole early to make an appearance, bringing gifts for all the children.

Upon receiving the gifts, each child took their new toys for a test run with assistance from Boatwright and Hall who made their rounds speaking to and spending time with each family. With support from Inter Miami's Official Sports Medicine Provider Baptist Health, Santa Claus and your Inter Miami CF First Team players, this year's Miami Cancer Institute holiday party was a holiday celebration to remember.

As we near the end of 2025, Inter Miami will continue to keep community involvement at the forefront of the Club's mission as it moves and expands to Miami Freedom Park in 2026. To learn more about our 2025 community initiatives, please visit our community page.







