BMO Stadium Celebrates a Monumental 2025

December 19, 2025

LOS ANGELES - BMO Stadium closed out another monumental year in 2025, further cementing its position as one of Los Angeles' premier sports and entertainment destinations. Over the past year, the venue surpassed one million tickets sold across an expansive calendar of live events, underscoring its growing influence on both a national and global stage.

Located in Exposition Park in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, BMO Stadium continues to serve as a cultural hub for the city, delivering world-class sports and entertainment experiences while welcoming fans from around the globe.

Throughout the year, BMO Stadium hosted a dynamic and diverse slate of sold-out concerts, welcoming global superstars and genre-defining artists including j-hope of BTS, SEVENTEEN, Twenty One Pilots, and Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake. The lineup highlighted the venue's ability to attract top talent and fanbases across music genres and cultures.

"BMO Stadium continues to grow as a premier global destination for sports and entertainment," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "More than one million fans passed through its gates again in 2025, filling the stadium for world-class concerts and unforgettable live experiences. What makes this venue exceptional is its ability to bring together diverse audiences, cultures, and experiences in a way that feels uniquely Los Angeles. BMO Stadium is entering 2026 with unmatched momentum, as its reputation now extends far beyond the city, attracting major events, as well as fans and performers, from across the globe."

The stadium continued to earn top industry recognition, landing in Pollstar's Year-End Rankings as #11 among Top Stadiums in the United States in ticket sales (#32 globally). BMO Stadium was also named Billboard's #9 Top Domestic Stadium, reinforcing its standing as a leading venue on national and international stages.

As the home of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), BMO Stadium hosted 25 matches during the club's eighth MLS season, including marquee tournaments such as the 2025 Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup. The stadium also hosted the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match, with the club defeating Mexico's Club América 2-1 to secure its spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The match showcased the venue's capability to host top-tier competitions and reinforced LAFC's growing presence on the global stage.

Further expanding LAFC's international profile, the year also marked a momentous chapter in LAFC's history, with the signing of global football icon Son Heung-Min - one of the most celebrated players in the world. Son made his highly anticipated home debut at BMO Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd on August 31 against San Diego FC, a landmark moment for both the club and the venue. The match drew global attention as fans packed the stadium to witness one of the sport's most renowned players take the pitch at home in the Black & Gold for the first time.

In addition to LAFC matches, the stadium welcomed back NWSL's Angel City FC for 14 matches this season, solidifying BMO Stadium as a cornerstone of professional soccer in Los Angeles. It also hosted international friendlies, including the Women's Clásico de México (Club América vs. Chivas), which made its first-ever appearance in the United States.

As BMO Stadium closes out a successful 2025, momentum continues to build toward a robust 2026 event season. Recently announced highlights include the 2026 LAFC season, Concacaf Champions Cup matches, two nights with Iron Maiden, Live Celebration with Gloria Trevi, and a highly anticipated legends match featuring icons from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona - with additional events to be announced.

