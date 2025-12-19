New England Revolution Academy Highlights: December 19, 2025

Published on December 19, 2025

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s concluded their MLS NEXT fall season last week, competing in the 2025 MLS NEXT Fest in Mesa, Arizona.

In the opening match of Fest, the U-18s fell to Houston Dynamo, 3-0. Last Saturday, the U-18s shut out the San Jose Earthquakes, 1-0. Makai Wells (2009 - Washington, D.C.) tallied the team's lone goal, capitalizing on a feed from Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.) in the 13th minute. Goalkeeper Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) saw action in net to collect his second clean sheet of the season.

On Sunday, the U-18s fell to the Seattle Sounders, 2-1. After Seattle tallied two first-half goals, Zayden Bediako (2009 - Fairfax, Va.) pulled one back in the 47th minute, before the Sounders closed the scoring in the 77th minute. The U-18s collected a 4-2-2 record in MLS NEXT Flex and combined for 49 goals in the fall campaign.

The U-16s posted a 1-1-1 record over three games at the annual showcase. Last Saturday, the U-16s earned a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, highlighted by a brace from Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.). After the U-16s fell to LA Galaxy, 3-0, the team closed out their Fest run with a 2-2 draw against LAFC. Twumasi converted from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, and after LAFC rallied with two goals of their own, Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) equalized late in regulation time. Velez led the U-16s' attack this season with eight goals, while Twumasi recorded a team-best six assists.

The U-15s opened tournament play last Wednesday, falling to Nashville SC, 1-0. In their second match of the tournament, the U-15s dueled LA Galaxy to a 3-3 draw. Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) completed a brace, with both of his goals assisted by Rico Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.). Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) also contributed to the scoring. The U-15s closed out Fest with a 4-4 draw to FC Dallas, after New England tallied four second-half goals via Janairo, Bernardino, Dylan Armah (2012 - Providence, R.I.), and Dalu Nwazojie (2011 - Stoughton, Mass.). Competing up an age group, the U-15s secured a first-place finish in the MLS NEXT U-16 Northeast Division with an undefeated 4-0-2 record. Bernardino capped the fall season as the team's leading scorer with 10 goals.

The Revolution's U-14s concluded fall action with a 4-5-2 record in MLS NEXT. Forward Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) paced New England with five goals, while goalkeepers James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) and Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) split time between the posts to both record three clean sheets this season.

Rounding out the 2025 MLS NEXT fall campaign, the U-13s boasted an 8-3-0 mark, owning 36 goals and 25 assists. Forward Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) tallied a triumphant team-leading 15 goals. In net for New England, goalkeeper Kyle Surkont (2013 - Warren, R.I.) registered six shutout victories.

All five Revolution Academy teams will resume the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season in late February. Visit the MLS NEXT home page or Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more information and the latest news.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Houston Dynamo FC U-18s

Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 0, Houston Dynamo FC 3

Scoring Summary:

HOU - 11'

HOU - 45'

HOU - 85'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Sheridan McNish, Harley Kerr (Alexander Glassman 85'), Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo (Eli Ackerman 62'); Edwin Flores, Judah Siqueira (Cristiano Carlos 46'), Zayden Bediako (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 46'), Levi Katsell (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 46'); Grant Emerhi (Robert Nichols 75'), Makai Wells (Josh Poulson 62')

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Jason Burney

New England Revolution U-18s vs. San Jose Earthquakes U-18s

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Makai Wells (Ivan Villalobos Lopez) 13'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Sheridan McNish, Alexander Glassman, Eli Ackerman (Josh Macedo 46'), Josh Poulson (Aarin Prajapati 46'); Edwin Flores (Levi Katsell 46'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Jason Burney (Robert Nichols 65'); Cristiano Carlos (Makai Wells 46'), Grant Emerhi, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Zayden Bediako 90')

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Harley Kerr, Judah Siqueira

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Seattle Sounders FC U-18s

Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 1, Seattle Sounders FC 3

Scoring Summary:

SEA - 7'

SEA - 39'

NE - Zayden Bediako (Unassisted) 47'

SEA - 77'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Zayden Bediako, Harley Kerr, Aarin Prajapati (Eli Ackerman 46'), Josh Macedo; Edwin Flores, Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Levi Katsell (Jason Burney 72'); Josh Poulson (Grant Emerhi 65'), Makai Wells (Alexander Glassman 79'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Robert Nichols 65')

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Sheridan McNish, Judah Siqueira

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Colorado Rapids U-16s

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 2, Colorado Rapids 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Lucas Pereira (Brandon Velez) 3'

COL - 39'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Isaac Twumasi) 62'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Braeden Anderson, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz; Tobin Farmer, Frankie Caruso (Bayron Morales-Vega 66'), Kaisei Korytoski (John Bernard Hamilton IV 85'); Brandon Velez (Shifaq Fazl 85'), Lucas Pereira (Jesse Ebere 66'), Isaac Twumasi (Alex Gomes 69')

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida, Asher Cotter

New England Revolution U-16s vs. LA Galaxy U-16s

Monday, December 8, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 0, LA Galaxy 3

Scoring Summary:

LA - 51'

LA - 67'

LA - 71'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Bayron Morales-Vega, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Asher Cotter; Tobin Farmer, Frankie Caruso (Alex Gomes 65'), Kaisei Korytoski (John Bernard Hamilton IV 65'); Brandon Velez, Shifaq Fazl (Isaac Twumasi 46'), Jesse Ebere (Lucas Pereira 51')

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida, Braeden Anderson

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Los Angeles FC U-16s

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 2, LAFC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Isaac Twumasi (Penalty Kick) 51'

LAFC - 59'

LAFC - 87'

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Isaac Twumasi) 90'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Braeden Anderson, Asher Cotter, Vaughn Scholz, Isaac Twumasi; Lucas Pereira, Logan Azar (Frankie Caruso 56'), John Bernard Hamilton IV (Bayron Morales-Vega 65'); Brandon Velez (Tobin Farmer 46'), Alex Gomes (Shifaq Fazl 79'), Jesse Ebere (Kaisei Korytoski 65')

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Kauan De Campos

UNDER  15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Nashville SC U-15s

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 0, Nashville SC 1

Scoring Summary:

NSH - 69'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre (Nate Brown 46'); Darragh Nugent (Thierry Maurer 62'), Langston Powell, Dalu Nwazojie, Hans Marten; Kai Nielsen, Jeremiah Moyano (Nico Escobar 62'), Elijah Obayagbona (Arthur Bernardino 56'); Musah Adamu (Dylan Armah 46'), Lucas Williams (Boston Kahoalii 56'), Landon Ho Sang (Rico Janairo 62')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. LA Galaxy U-15s

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 3, LA Galaxy 3

Scoring Summary:

LA - 9'

LA - 14'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Rico Janairo) 31'

NE - Musah Adamu (Arthur Bernardino) 55'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Rico Janairo) 63'

LA - 75'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Nico Escobar, Langston Powell (Darragh Nugent 59'), Dalu Nwazojie, Thierry Maurer; Kai Nielsen (Jeremiah Moyano 65'), Boston Kahoalii (Lucas Williams 59'), Hans Marten; Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 65'), Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 65'), Dylan Armah (Musah Adamu 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown

New England Revolution U-15s vs. FC Dallas U-15s

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Arizona Athletic Grounds

New England Revolution 4, FC Dallas 4

Scoring Summary:

DAL - 19'

DAL - 44'

NE - Rico Janairo (Lucas Williams) 47'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Unassisted) 55'

NE - Dylan Armah (Kai Nielsen) 69'

DAL - 77'

NE - Dalu Nwazojie (Langston Powell) 79'

DAL - 90'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Zach LaPierre 46'); Thierry Maurer, Nico Escobar (Langston Powell 46'), Dalu Nwazojie, Hans Marten; Kai Nielsen, Boston Kahoalii (Lucas Williams 46'), Darragh Nugent (Jeremiah Moyano 46'); Landon Ho Sang (Rico Janairo 35'), Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 46'), Musah Adamu (Dylan Armah 46')

Substitutes Not Used: None.







