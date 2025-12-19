San Diego FC Selects Defender Wilson Eisner Via Waivers
Published on December 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club selected defender Wilson Eisner via the MLS End-of-Year Waivers. SDFC also signed Eisner guaranteed through 2027 with Club options for the 2027-28 season.
"We're pleased to add Wilson to our group," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He is a versatile defender and we believe our environment is well suited to help him continue his development as a player. We're excited to support his growth as he takes the next step in his career."
Eisner, 23, joins SDFC after two seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes. He made his MLS NEXT Pro debut for the Earthquakes' The Town FC on July 14, 2024, coming off the bench in the 86th minute of a 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City II at St. Mary's Stadium. Four days later, he signed a Homegrown Player contract with the Earthquakes and spent the remainder of the 2024 season with the team. Over two seasons, Eisner made 44 appearances (38 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro and did not feature on the bench for San Jose's first team.
A native of Menlo Park, Calif., Eisner had joined the Earthquakes for preseason training camp in 2021 before attending Cornell University where he made 36 appearances (34 starts), tallying three goals and three assists 2021-23 and earned First Team All-Ivy League honors as a freshman in 2021.
Transaction: SDFC select defender Wilson Eisner via the MLS End-of-Year Waivers. SDFC has also signed Eisner guaranteed through 2027 with Club options for the 2027-28 season.
Name: Wilson Eisner
Position: Defender
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165 lbs.
Born: May, 3, 2002
Age: 23
Birthplace: Menlo Park, California
Previous Club: San Jose Earthquakes
Pronunciation: WILL-sin EYEZ-ner
