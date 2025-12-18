San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired the Right of First Refusal for defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for San Diego's natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and up to an additional $50,000 in Conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2027. Houston will retain a future sell-on percentage in the event of a transfer or trade.

SDFC has also signed Sargeant to a new contract guaranteed through the 2026 season with Club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season.

"We are happy to have Kieran joining us and bringing in more competition to our defending group," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He has all the tools to continue to develop in his professional career in San Diego and we're excited to support him."

Sargeant, 22, joins SDFC after spending the past two years with the Houston Dynamo, becoming the 16th player to sign a Homegrown contract with the club on Jan. 15, 2024. That same year, he made his MLS NEXT Pro debut with Houston Dynamo 2 on March 17, 2024, against Sporting Kansas City II. Overall, he recorded 26 appearances (23 starts), registering one goal and two assists across all competitions for the Dynamo 2.

During the 2025 season, Sargeant joined USL Championship side Lexington SC on loan, where he made 31 appearances (28 starts) and recorded five assists across all competitions.

A League City, Texas, native, Sargeant came up through the Houston Dynamo Academy, where he was a four-year starter and the U-17 Player of the Season in 2019-20. He went on to Georgetown University, playing 60 games (47 starts) and notching four goals and 15 assists from 2021-23.

Transaction: SDFC acquired the Right of First Refusal for defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for San Diego's natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM in 2027. Houston will retain a future sell-on percentage in the event of a transfer or trade. SDFC has signed Sargeant to a new contract guaranteed through 2026 with Club options for 2027 and the 2027-28 season.

Name: Kieran Sargeant

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165 lbs.

Born: May, 15, 2003

Age: 22

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Previous Club: Houston Dynamo

Pronunciation: KEER-un SAR-jent

