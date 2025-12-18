St. Louis CITY SC Selects Defender Zack Lillington, Goalkeeper Andrew Samuels and Midfielder Cooper Forcellini in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC selected three players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, headlined by first-round pick Zack Lillington (7th overall) from UC Davis. The club also drafted goalkeeper Andrew Samuels from Princeton (37th overall) and acquired the 43rd pick via a trade with Orlando City SC, sending $50,000 in 2026 GAM, to select Cooper Forcellini from Xavier University.
A consistent and dependable presence for UC Davis, Lillington made 68 career appearances over four seasons, recording eight goals and nine assists. In 2024, he started all 18 matches, logged nearly 1,500 minutes, and earned All-Big West Second Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region Second Team honors. In his senior campaign, he led the Aggies with 60 shots and 24 shots on goal, totaling three goals and three assists, including an 89th-minute game-winning goal against rival Sacramento State.
Samuels enjoyed a historic season at Princeton, earning Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Ivy honors after starting all 19 matches in goal. He set a program record with 12 shutouts and finished the season with a 0.37 goals-against average, including a 0.25 GAA and 1.000 save percentage during the regular season, both best in the nation. Samuels allowed just seven goals all year and none in Ivy League play (a league first) while making three penalty-kick saves, including one in the Ivy League Tournament final en route to being named Tournament Most Outstanding Player. He led Princeton to an Ivy League Championship and Tournament double, while helping set multiple program records, and was recognized with All-Region, Academic All-American, and MAC Hermann Midseason Watch List honors.
Forcellini capped a standout collegiate career with a breakout senior season at Xavier, earning All-BIG EAST First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Third Team honors. In 2025, he started all 15 matches and ranked among the conference and national leaders with 10 goals and 22 points, finishing first in the BIG EAST in goals per game (0.67) while converting all five penalty kicks. He added two assists and two game-winning goals, becoming the program's first double-digit goal scorer since 2019 and earning MLS College Showcase and CSC Academic All-District recognition.
Across four collegiate seasons at Xavier and Bellarmine, Forcellini appeared in 69 matches, totaling 13 goals and six assists, while contributing to multiple conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.
St. Louis CITY SC will open the 2026 MLS campaign at home versus Charlotte FC on February 21, with the match scheduled for 1:30 pm CT at Energizer Park.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 18, 2025
- Sporting KC Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Return to Empower Field at Mile High for 30th Anniversary Match, Presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Select Princeton All-American Defender Jack Jasinski in Second Round of 2026 MLS SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Five Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Signs Two Dynamo Academy Products - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Selects Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic No. 1 Overall - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Select Six Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Three Players in the MLS SuperDraft 2026 - San Diego FC
- Revolution Make Two Selections, Acquire $200K GAM in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Jack Sandmeyer in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Selects Stephane Njike with the 61st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Acquires $400,000 in General Allocation Money; Selects Enzo Dovlo and Noah James in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Selects Defender Zack Lillington, Goalkeeper Andrew Samuels and Midfielder Cooper Forcellini in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Selects Isaac Emojong with the 31st Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Draft Defender Ayoub Lajhar - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Acquires the 8th Overall Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from the New England Revolution - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Nikola Markovic with the First Selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires 11th Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft, Drafts Striker Joe Highfield - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Annual 2026 Dreams Cup, Proudly Introducing Lowe's as Presenting Partner - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Selects Defender Nikola Markovic with First Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- Whitecaps FC Acquire General Allocation Money, MLS SuperDraft Pick from Austin FC in Exchange for Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Acquires Winger Jayden Nelson in Trade with Vancouver - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire 2026 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick from San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Kieran Sargeant from the Houston Dynamo - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Team Awards for 2025: Honor Evander, Kévin Denkey and Pavel Bucha - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Humble, TX Goalkeeper Logan Erb as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- 21-Year-Old Centerback Kobi Henry Permanently Acquired by Real Salt Lake - Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Acquires Red Bull New York's No. 12 Overall Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Selects Defender Zack Lillington, Goalkeeper Andrew Samuels and Midfielder Cooper Forcellini in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule, Early Bird Pricing Available Now
- St. Louis CITY SC Appoints Yoann Damet as Head Coach
- Nominate a Deserving Individual Making an Impact in the St. Louis Community for St. Louis CITY SC and Enterprise Mobility's Exceptional Neighbor Program
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Two 2025 MLS Club Awards for Accessibility and Youth Fan Engagement Efforts