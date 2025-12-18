Revolution Make Two Selections, Acquire $200K GAM in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution selected two players in Thursday's 2026 MLS SuperDraft. The Revolution drafted defender Schinieder Mimy (No. 38 overall) in Round Two, followed by forward Kyle McGowan (No. 68 overall) in Round Three. CLICK HERE to view the full list of players selected in Thursday's MLS SuperDraft.
Additionally, New England acquired $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money from D.C. United in exchange for the Revolution's first-round selection (No. 8 overall).
Mimy started his collegiate career at Daytona State, where he played two seasons in 2020 and 2021. The North Miami, Fla. native spent the next three seasons at Oral Roberts from 2022-24, before closing his college career at UCLA in 2025. With the Bruins this past fall, Mimy tallied one goal and four assists over 14 appearances, including 11 starts. He logged 1,040 minutes played and helped the Bruins to their first Big Ten Championship title. In the Big Ten Tournament, Mimy contributed to shutout wins over No. 1-ranked Maryland in the semifinal and No. 3-ranked Michigan in the final.
Prior to joining UCLA, Mimy suited up for 34 games played, including 33 starts, over three years at Oral Roberts, netting one goal and four assists. He was a two-time Horizon All-League selection. In 2024, Mimy started all 16 of his appearances and played 1,352 minutes, third most on the team, helping the Golden Eagles tally six shutout victories. The 5-foot-10 defender posted 25 starts over two seasons at Daytona State.
McGowan played three seasons of collegiate soccer at the University of Denver, scoring 14 goals with four assists across 53 games played, including 20 starts. A native of Portland, Ore., McGowan produced a memorable 2025 campaign with 11 goals and four assists over 22 appearances, earning Summit League Offensive Player of the Year, Summit League First Team, and Summit League All-Tournament Team honors. McGowan's 11 goals this past fall are tied for third most in a single season in Denver's Division I history.
The 6-foot-3 striker helped Denver reach the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons, including reaching the Semifinal Round in 2024. McGowan's heroics helped carry Denver to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament in 2025, with goal-scoring performances in the Summit League Tournament Final and the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
TRANSACTION: New England acquires $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $50,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money from D.C. United in exchange for the No. 8 overall selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 18, 2025.
