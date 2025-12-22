Revolution Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on December 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will convene for the 2026 preseason on Saturday, Jan. 10, when players report to the Revolution Training Center for entrance physicals and performance testing. New England will then play five preseason matches in the lead-up to the 2026 Major League Soccer season, which begins with the regular-season opener on Feb. 21 at Nashville SC.

The Revolution will fly south on Jan. 13 to begin a four-week training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. While in Florida, New England will play four preseason matches, opening against USL League One side Sarasota Paradise (Jan. 17), before facing FC Cincinnati (Jan. 23), Houston Dynamo FC (Jan. 31), and CF Montreal (Feb. 7). New England will return home to conclude the preseason by hosting Hartford Athletic FC at the Revolution Training Center on Saturday, Feb. 14.

After beginning the MLS season with two away matches, the Revolution return to Foxborough to host Houston Dynamo FC in their MLS home opener on Saturday, March 7 at Gillette Stadium (2:30 p.m. ET). 2026 Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now at Revolutionsoccer.net and 1-877-GET-REVS.

Date Kickoff (ET) Opponent Location

Sat., Jan. 17 12:00 p.m. Sarasota Paradise (USL League One) IMG Academy

(Bradenton, Fla.)

Fri., Jan. 23 12:00 p.m. FC Cincinnati

(MLS) IMG Academy

(Bradenton, Fla.)

Sat., Jan. 31 1:00 p.m. Houston Dynamo FC

(MLS) Al Lang Stadium

(St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Sat., Feb. 7 4:00 p.m. CF Montreal

(MLS) IMG Academy

(Bradenton, Fla.)

Sat., Feb. 14 1:00 p.m. Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) Revolution Training Center

(Foxborough, Mass.)

All matches above are closed-door unless otherwise indicated in the future. All details including kickoff times are subject to change.







