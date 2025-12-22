CF Montréal Reaches Mutual Contract Termination Agreement with Forward Matias Cóccaro

MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday that the club has reached a mutual contract termination agreement with forward Matías Cóccaro. The agreement is effective Jan. 1, 2026.

A native of Pirarajá, Uruguay, Cóccaro was originally acquired by the club via permanent transfer from Argentine first division side CA (Club Atlético) Huracán on Jan. 31, 2024, and had one season remaining on the three-year contract to which he was signed upon his acquisition.

The Bleu-blanc-noir loaned Cóccaro to Atlas FC, a club in Liga MX, Mexico's top division, through the end of 2025 on Jan. 4, 2025. Over 22 career matches with CF Montréal, which included 10 starts, Cóccaro tallied four goals and earned one assist over 902 minutes.

Transaction: CF Montréal reaches a mutual contract termination agreement with forward Matias Cóccaro, effective Jan. 1, 2026.







