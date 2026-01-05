CF Montréal Set to Open Training Camp on Saturday, January 10

Published on January 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday details pertaining to the Club's 2026 pre-season training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance, which is set to take place from Jan. 10 to Feb. 20, 2026.

Players will report to Centre Nutrilait for medicals and physical testing on Saturday, Jan. 10, and on Sunday, Jan. 11. The playing roster is scheduled to train when it takes to the field at Complexe sportif Marie-Victorin on Monday, Jan. 12, and on Tuesday, Jan. 13. In-person media availability timing will be communicated.

Thanks to the Club's official airline partner, Air Transat, the team will depart for Malaga on the evening of Jan. 13. Following its arrival in Malaga, the team will travel to nearby Marbella and begin preparing for the 2026 regular season at the Marbella Football Center through late January.

While in Marbella, the Club will contest two pre-season matches beginning with a Jan. 23 game against Czech First League side Slovan Liberec FC. The team will also oppose Ukrainian Premier League's FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Following its Jan. 30 return to Montreal, the team will train on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Complexe Marie-Victorin ahead of beginning the second phase of its pre-season camp in Bradenton, Fla, on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The Bleu-blanc-noir's three remaining pre-season friendlies, presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, CF Montréal's official beach partner, will commence on Saturday, Feb. 7, versus the New England Revolution at the IMG Academy in Bradenton. The team will then oppose the Philadelphia Union in Clearwater, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 10, before concluding the pre-season on Saturday, Feb. 14, against the USL's Tampa Bay Rowdies in St. Petersburg, Fla.

CF Montréal kicks off the 2026 MLS season when it visits San Diego for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 p.m. EST. The team's home opener will take place on Saturday, April 11, against Philadelphia at Stade Saputo.

2026 TRAINING CAMP PRESENTED BY ALLSTATE INSURANCE

Jan. 10 - 11 - Medical and physical testing

Jan. 12 - 13 - Training sessions

Jan. 13 - Travel to Malaga

Jan. 14 - 28 - Training sessions in Marbella, Spain

Jan. 23 - Friendly vs. Slovan Liberec FC, 6 a.m. EST, Marbella, Spain

Jan. 29 - Friendly vs. FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, K-O TBC, Marbella, Spain

Jan. 30 - Return to Montreal

Feb. 2 - Training session and on-site media availability in Montreal

Feb. 3 - Travel to Bradenton, Fla.

Feb. 4 - 18 - Florida training sessions

Feb. 7 - Friendly vs. New England, 4 p.m. EST, Bradenton, presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

Feb. 10 - Friendly vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m. EST, Clearwater, Fla., presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

Feb. 14 - Friendly vs. Tampa Bay (USL), K-O TBC, St. Petersburg, Fla., presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

Feb. 19 - Travel to San Diego, Calif.

Feb. 20 - San Diego training session

Feb. 21 - MLS regular season begins at San Diego, 10:30 p.m. EST







